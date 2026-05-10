16 Target Store-Brand Ice Cream Flavors Tasted And Ranked, Worst To Best

This was my first experience with Target's private-label brand, Favorite Day. I've always had the impression Target sells lower-quality goods for higher prices. I don't know where that bias came from, but its ice cream catalog only served to cement the belief in my mind.

Target announced Favorite Day ice cream as a "sweet and savory addition that tastes amazing," adding that it "makes life's little moments of indulgence even sweeter" – but in my opinion, the brand fails to fulfill those ideals. The majority of the brand's options were tasty, but it was difficult to hide the clear lack of quality across the lineup.

Whether it be the unforgivable and over-the-top amount of air blended into the ice cream, the addition of water and corn syrup, or just the inability to stand out, Favorite Day failed to win me over. Luckily, I'm not here to rank the brand against others. All I have to do is figure out which of the flavors are the best of the bunch, and which aren't worth trying.