The 3-Ingredient No-Bake Cool Whip Pie That Tastes Just Like An Orange Creamsicle

By Creshonda A. Smith
A woman and young girl smiling together in the kitchen PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock

There's something nostalgic and undeniably fulfilling about the flavor of an orange creamsicle, especially when you don't have to chase an ice cream truck to get it. A three-ingredient no-bake Cool Whip pie captures that creamy, citrusy delightfulness using nothing more than a tub of whipped topping, a packet of orange Jell-O, and a ready-made pie crust. It's simple, it's quick, and it delivers all the bright, dreamy vibes of a frozen treat without you ever having to turn on the oven.

You start out by combining the Jell-O with hot water, letting it dissolve just enough to bloom with flavor, but not set completely. Once cooled slightly, it's folded into the Cool Whip, creating a light, mousse-like filling that firms up as it chills. Pour the mixture into your favorite graham cracker or cookie crust, then let the whole thing set in the fridge for a few hours. That's it. No baking; no fancy techniques; just creamy orange bliss in a pie pan. Whether you're throwing together a last-minute summer dessert or just need something sweet to satisfy your ccreamsicle raving, this Cool Whip pie proves that simple ingredients and minimal effort can still mean a whole bunch of flavor and a well thought-out dessert.

Try these simple add-ins for an even more delicious treat

Orange cheesecake with graham cracker crust and white chocolate Gmvozd/Getty Images

The basic three-ingredient version is a winner on its own, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun dressing it up. Some home bakers like to add a bit of tang with softened cream cheese, giving the pie a cheesecake-like body that feels richer and slightly more indulgent. Others zest a fresh orange into the mix to amplify the citrus notes and cut through the sweetness. And for a bit of texture, drained mandarin orange slices folded into the Cool Whip before pouring it into the pie crust are a colorful, juicy surprise in every bite.

You can also switch out the crust while you're at it, even though graham cracker is the go-to; a vanilla wafer or shortbread crust gives the pie a softer cookie finish or a flaky, buttery crust. You could even go for chocolate if you want to experiment with a chocolate-orange combination that usually pairs well in other desserts. The beauty of this Cool Whip pie isn't just in how few ingredients it requires — it's how customizable the base recipe is. 

Swap out the orange Jell-O for just about any flavor in the aisle and you've got a completely new dessert. Strawberry Jell-O gives you a berries-and-cream vibe, while lime tastes like key lime pie with a whipped twist. Raspberry, cherry, even pineapple; if it comes in Jell-O form, it can become a pie. You're still using three ingredients: whipped topping (you can also make a homemade whipped cream), flavored gelatin, and a pie crust. At its core, this no-bake pie is a blank canvas. Just a little creativity can turn it from a casual treat into a crowd-pleaser worthy of summer potlucks, birthdays, or anniversaries.

