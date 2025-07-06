The 3-Ingredient No-Bake Cool Whip Pie That Tastes Just Like An Orange Creamsicle

The basic three-ingredient version is a winner on its own, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun dressing it up. Some home bakers like to add a bit of tang with softened cream cheese, giving the pie a cheesecake-like body that feels richer and slightly more indulgent. Others zest a fresh orange into the mix to amplify the citrus notes and cut through the sweetness. And for a bit of texture, drained mandarin orange slices folded into the Cool Whip before pouring it into the pie crust are a colorful, juicy surprise in every bite.

You can also switch out the crust while you're at it, even though graham cracker is the go-to; a vanilla wafer or shortbread crust gives the pie a softer cookie finish or a flaky, buttery crust. You could even go for chocolate if you want to experiment with a chocolate-orange combination that usually pairs well in other desserts. The beauty of this Cool Whip pie isn't just in how few ingredients it requires — it's how customizable the base recipe is.

Swap out the orange Jell-O for just about any flavor in the aisle and you've got a completely new dessert. Strawberry Jell-O gives you a berries-and-cream vibe, while lime tastes like key lime pie with a whipped twist. Raspberry, cherry, even pineapple; if it comes in Jell-O form, it can become a pie. You're still using three ingredients: whipped topping (you can also make a homemade whipped cream), flavored gelatin, and a pie crust. At its core, this no-bake pie is a blank canvas. Just a little creativity can turn it from a casual treat into a crowd-pleaser worthy of summer potlucks, birthdays, or anniversaries.