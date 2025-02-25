Can You Easily Freeze Peanut Butter?
Peanut butter is a pantry staple for many of us, whether it's in the form of crunchy, smooth, or completely natural. This spread is a classic for good reason, and there are plenty of peanut butter recipes other than PBJ sandwiches that celebrate those signature nutty and sweet flavors. Even for us PB lovers, it's not always feasible to finish off a jar within two or three months, which is how long peanut butter lasts once opened. So you might think freezing PB is a handy hack to keep it fresher for longer. But is that a good idea?
While there are many foods that you shouldn't freeze, the good news is you can definitely freeze peanut butter — but the bad news is that freezing it the wrong way may risk ruining it. For a start, you should definitely avoid just putting the whole glass jar straight into the freezer. If it's unopened, the jar could shatter due to it expanding in the freezer. And not keeping the PB stored in an airtight container is also a bad idea, since the air exposure will cause texture and flavor degradation — and nobody wants freezer burn.
If you're a fan of natural PB, then not stirring it before freezing is also a rookie mistake, because there's a chance you'll be stuck with the oils permanently separated once it thaws. So what's the best way to freeze it? You just need to follow a few simple steps for the best results.
How to freeze peanut butter the right way
It might seem like there are a few pitfalls to avoid, but the process of freezing peanut butter is pretty straightforward when you know the basic rules. One freezing method is to scoop the PB into freezer bags which can then be flattened to save space. You can also use an airtight container if preferred.
If you know you'll only need smaller portions of PB at a time, a great hack is to freeze your nut butter into ice cube trays. Once you've filled the tray, cover it well with plastic wrap to minimize any air exposure. If you need your ice cube tray back, transfer the cubes into an airtight bag or container once frozen. On the other hand, if you'll use the PB left in your jar in one sitting, you can freeze it in the original opened jar — just take the lid off and cover it in plastic wrap instead to minimize the risk of the glass shattering.
For your PB to return to the same consistency as before, your thawing method is also important. Sudden temperature changes can affect your PB and make it less spreadable, so it's best to thaw it in the fridge slowly. Larger portions will take 24 hours to thaw, while smaller portions will need a night, so plan accordingly. So steer clear of air exposure and rushed thawing, and you'll have your favorite brand of peanut butter as fresh as when you bought it.