Can You Easily Freeze Peanut Butter?

Peanut butter is a pantry staple for many of us, whether it's in the form of crunchy, smooth, or completely natural. This spread is a classic for good reason, and there are plenty of peanut butter recipes other than PBJ sandwiches that celebrate those signature nutty and sweet flavors. Even for us PB lovers, it's not always feasible to finish off a jar within two or three months, which is how long peanut butter lasts once opened. So you might think freezing PB is a handy hack to keep it fresher for longer. But is that a good idea?

While there are many foods that you shouldn't freeze, the good news is you can definitely freeze peanut butter — but the bad news is that freezing it the wrong way may risk ruining it. For a start, you should definitely avoid just putting the whole glass jar straight into the freezer. If it's unopened, the jar could shatter due to it expanding in the freezer. And not keeping the PB stored in an airtight container is also a bad idea, since the air exposure will cause texture and flavor degradation — and nobody wants freezer burn.

If you're a fan of natural PB, then not stirring it before freezing is also a rookie mistake, because there's a chance you'll be stuck with the oils permanently separated once it thaws. So what's the best way to freeze it? You just need to follow a few simple steps for the best results.