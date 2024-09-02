Here's How Long That Jar Of Peanut Butter Will Last After Opening

Natural peanut butter, my preferred type due to its simpler ingredients list and lack of added sugar, is a bit more of a hassle to maintain. Natural PB is just peanuts and salt, and usually comes in the jar with a healthy layer of oil at the top. You're meant to stir the contents of the container and then refrigerate it to help the peanut butter keep its consistency. FoodSafety.gov says that the natural variety of peanut butter can last 3 to 4 months after opening if stored in the fridge per instructions on the jar. It'll last for a year in the fridge if you don't open it, but who wants to wait that long?

Still, let's say you actually did forget about your jar of peanut butter — how do you know it's gone bad? Peanut butter will go rancid if it expires due its the high fat content. In processed peanut butter, check the contents for a bitter or even metallic smell. If that's paired with a darker appearance or harder texture, you know it's no good. If for some reason it doesn't smell or look bad, but it tastes bitter, consider it spoiled. For natural peanut butter, it's even more straightforward: it can grow mold when it goes bad.

Here's hoping your PB never gets to that point. There are innumerable peanut butter recipes to try, from sandwiches to sesame noodles. You just can't take peanut butter on a plane.

