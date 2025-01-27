Vanilla Vs French Vanilla Ice Cream: What's The Difference?

Call me crazy, but sometimes I walk into an ice cream shop and actually think there are too many flavor options. It is not that I don't appreciate having all these options to choose from, because I do. But standing in line with dozens of tiny sample spoons and frozen with decision fatigue does not make for a fun trip to the ice cream parlor. Surely, there must be a few flavors we can cut out to make the choice a bit easier for me, right? When you boil it down, do we really need a plain vanilla and a French vanilla option? Two different vanillas seem a little superfluous.

Although it doesn't help my own decision, vanilla and French vanilla have a few key differences that set them apart from one another. The key difference is that regular vanilla ice cream has a milk or cream base. French vanilla, on the other hand, includes egg yolks to make a creamier custard base.