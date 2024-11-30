Sour Cream Is The Key To A Delectably Tangy Vanilla Ice Cream

Making ice cream at home can quickly become one of your favorite pastimes. For thousands of years, it's been hard to beat the satisfaction of making such a sweet, creamy deliciousness from scratch; with or without an ice cream machine. As with learning how to make other types of food, once you have the basics down it's time to experiment with them. In this vein, try adding sour cream to your next batch of vanilla ice cream.

It might sound wrong at first, but adding sour cream to vanilla ice cream enhances the texture and lends a subtle but scrumptious tang to the overall flavor profile. And since vanilla ice cream is a base for all different kinds of ice cream, this trick can toy with the taste of many different types. Be warned, though: When adding sour cream to vanilla ice cream, there are a couple of things to consider that may not seem obvious.