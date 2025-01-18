Are Eggs Giving You The Ick? Apparently, You're Not Alone
Eggs are a key staple ingredient and can transform a lot of meals from good to great. Whether you like them poached, scrambled, or fried, many of us eat an egg or two every day of the week. It's good to have eggs around in a pinch as they can add moisture to baked goods and add some much-needed richness to quick starchy meals like ramen or veggie fried rice. But, lately, a trend has been going around on social media called the "egg ick." This is a new one to me, but I imagine I'll notice it everywhere now.
What started on social media spread quickly as people realized they weren't the only ones getting randomly grossed out by the taste and smell of cooked eggs. In true TikTok fashion, people are now filming themselves making eggs, getting the ick, and suddenly going off their meal halfway through. If you've experienced this phenomenon and wondered if something is wrong with you, don't worry — turns out plenty of people feel the exact same way about eggs.
Is there a cause to explain the egg ick?
Now that you're looking at that carton of eggs in your fridge differently, I bet you're wondering if there's a cause for the egg ick. After all, there's usually a scientific or psychological explanation behind things like this and we all know that social media detectives love to root these out. According to an interview on In The Know by Yahoo with Meaghan Greenwood, a health coach and nutritionist at Hourglass Waist, the egg ick can be due to mild allergies.
Greenwood explains that having an undiagnosed sensitivity to eggs may make you experience the taste and texture differently from those without the allergies. While this does make sense, it doesn't explain why people who eat eggs all the time occasionally have this reaction to them. Perhaps, in this case, it's more likely to come down to eggs not being cooked the way you like them or simply not being at their freshest. Sometimes, my scrambled eggs aren't cooked enough for me and gross me out a little. It could also be that you've overindulged in your favorite breakfast food and simply need to change things up. Whether it's a sign of an allergy or not, this sudden dislike of eggs is well documented by video evidence online, proving once and for all that the egg ick is real.