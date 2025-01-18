Are Eggs Giving You The Ick? Apparently, You're Not Alone

Now that you're looking at that carton of eggs in your fridge differently, I bet you're wondering if there's a cause for the egg ick. After all, there's usually a scientific or psychological explanation behind things like this and we all know that social media detectives love to root these out. According to an interview on In The Know by Yahoo with Meaghan Greenwood, a health coach and nutritionist at Hourglass Waist, the egg ick can be due to mild allergies.

Greenwood explains that having an undiagnosed sensitivity to eggs may make you experience the taste and texture differently from those without the allergies. While this does make sense, it doesn't explain why people who eat eggs all the time occasionally have this reaction to them. Perhaps, in this case, it's more likely to come down to eggs not being cooked the way you like them or simply not being at their freshest. Sometimes, my scrambled eggs aren't cooked enough for me and gross me out a little. It could also be that you've overindulged in your favorite breakfast food and simply need to change things up. Whether it's a sign of an allergy or not, this sudden dislike of eggs is well documented by video evidence online, proving once and for all that the egg ick is real.