Forget Haribo, These 7 Gummy Bear Brands Are Worth A Try
When most people think of gummy bears, they think of Haribo gummy bears, and for good reason – the German company was the first brand to market the now-legendary bear-shaped sweets way back in 1921 (by the way, gummy bears have been around for much longer than gummy worms). Haribo's iconic Goldbears remain the gold standard for gummy lovers worldwide, from sugar-hyped kids to bodybuilders enjoying a post-workout snack.
However, the gummy industry has transformed significantly over the past century, and Haribo is far from the only gummy bear maker in the game these days. While Haribo Goldbears are totally delicious (and incredibly stretchy thanks to the gelatin inside), there's a whole world of gummy bears out there to meet every taste and texture preference. Whether you like your gummy bears extra soft, jumbo-sized, flavored with real fruit juice, or bathed in chocolate; here are seven gummy bear brands worth a try beyond Haribo.
Albanese
Albanese is an Illinois-based candy company that has been making what it claims are the "world's best" gummy bears since 1998. The nostalgic Midwestern candies are beloved for their soft, chewable texture, distinct fruity flavors, and idiosyncratic spelling (it's gummi, not gummy). Albanese 12 Flavor Gummi Bears is its most popular gummy bear product which includes unique varieties like pink grapefruit, mango, and watermelon; but the company also offers sour, chocolate-covered, and sugar-free options.
Whether they're actually the world's best gummy bears is a subject of heated debate, but Albanese has clearly won over many fans. One Reddit reviewer gushed, "You'll never touch haribo [sic] again after trying these.. not only do they have many more flavors but the gummies are way softer." While you certainly don't have to shun every Haribo candy, Albanese Gummi Bears are an ideal choice if you find Goldbears a bit on the chewy side and are craving a softer bite along with broader flavor variety. The price tag is also appealing at $0.21 per ounce.
Black Forest
Black Forest is an Illinois-based snack brand owned by Ferrara (the company behind Trolli, Laffy Taffy, Nerds, and a plethora of other iconic sweets). Unfortunately, it does not offer Black Forest cake-flavored gummies – the name hints at the German origins of gummy candies and the brand's emphasis on using natural ingredients. Black Forest leans into health-focused marketing, boasting that its bears contain real fruit juice and no artificial colors. Black Forest Organic Gummy Bears come in six fresh fruit flavors and are fully USDA-certified organic as of the spring of 2026 (to the disappointment of some internet reviewers who preferred the classic non-organic Black Forest bears).
Fans praise the gummy bears' natural fruit flavor and fresh, balanced texture. One Redditor said, "Black Forest brand is far superior to Haribo IMHO. The texture is wayyyyy better." Black Forest gummy bears are a perfect kids' party snack, but they're also an excellent option for adults, especially if you're looking for an organic option and you appreciate real fruit flavors in your gummy bears. Of course, that organic label doesn't come cheap; Black Forest typically runs around $0.51 per ounce.
First Choice Candy
First Choice Candy is a California-based company that has been distributing gummies, chocolates, and other sweet snacks since 2013. The brand stands out for its unbeatable gummy bear selection. In addition to its classic 12 flavor gummy bear assortment, First Choice Candy offers mini gummy bears, crunchy rainbow bears coated in chocolate and sprinkles, and single flavor bags in unique flavors like white strawberry-banana and light blue watermelon. In other words, if you're partial to cherry picking all of your favorite color gummy bears from a bag of Haribo, First Choice Candy is your dream come true.
Most importantly, reviews suggest that First Choice Candy doesn't sacrifice quality for quantity in its product selection. One five-star Amazon review lauded the chewy candy's soft consistency and long-lasting flavor, saying, "Best gummy bears on the market for flavor and texture. Try one you will agree." First Choice Candy is one of the top Haribo alternatives if you're craving a specific flavor or unique style of gummy bear, though that high quality does come with a $0.94 per ounce price tag.
Great Value
Walmart's private-label brand sells a plethora of Great Value items that taste just as good (if not better) than their name-brand counterparts, and according to many candy fans Great Value gummy bears are a prime example. The chewy, bear-shaped sweets come in an assortment of six fruity flavors and are praised for their firm texture, intense fruit flavor, and excellent price point (at the time of writing, a 52-ounce bag works out to about $0.17 per ounce, which is considerably cheaper than most of its competitors). Great Value also offers sour and mini gummy bears to sate sweet tooths of all stripes.
In a Reddit thread titled "Great Value gummy bears are better than Haribo's" one user said that they tried Great Value gummy bears because they were cheaper and never went back; noting that, "Great Value gummy bears are better in almost every way. They are less expensive, more squishy, and come in bigger bags." If you like a chewier, more flavorful gummy bear and love a great deal, Great Value gummy bears might just be for you.
Kervan
Kervan is one of Turkey's top producers of gummy candy and has been distributing its sweets in the United States since 2011. Turkey is the home of Turkish delight, one of the world's oldest chewy sweets (and, in contrast to gummy bears, one of the candies adults love more than kids do), so it's perhaps no surprise the country knows how to make great gummies. Kervan offers a range of gummy animals, including sharks, worms, and of course bears.
The brand's Bebeto assorted gummy bears (sold for $0.31 per ounce) are beloved for their soft texture, excellent flavor variety, and convenient, bulk-sized packaging. One five-star Amazon review praised the sweet treat's excellent taste and soft texture, adding that "The freshness of the gummy bears is awesome ... The chewiness is exactly what I like." The cherry on top? Kervan's gummy bears are made with beef gelatin, meaning they are halal-certified in contrast to Haribo Goldbears, which are typically made with pork gelatin. If you're looking for a soft, halal-friendly gummy bear, Kervan gummy bears are a fabulous Haribo alternative.
Signature Select
Albertson's Signature Select private-label brand offers cheaper dupes for thousands of name-brand products, and Haribo Goldbears are no exception. Signature Select gummy bears come in an assortment of 12 fruity flavors, and stand out for their large size, chewy-yet-firm texture, and excellent price point — at the time of writing, Albertson's sells the candy for around $0.19 per ounce.
Internet reviewers praise Signature Select gummy bears for their excellent value (especially when they're on sale), and many noted they taste just as good as the pricier Haribo Goldbears. According to one five-star review, the bears are "Very good! Soft and easy to chew. Flavor is just right." If you're looking for a budget-friendly Haribo alternative with great flavor variety and a top-notch texture, Signature Select gummy bears are a solid option.
YumEarth
YumEarth rose to popularity nearly two decades ago thanks to its organic lollipops, but these days the brand makes a wide variety of organic, allergy-friendly sweets; from one of the best M&M dupes to licorice to gummy bears. YumEarth's assorted flavor gummy bear packs include four natural fruit varieties: mango, strawberry, peach, and cherry. In a refreshing contrast to many major gummy bear brands (including Haribo), they're certified gluten-free and contain no artificial dyes or flavors. Instead, the chewy candies are made with ingredients like apple juice concentrate, vegetable dyes, and organic rice syrup. It's worth noting that this quality comes with a matching price tag — YumEarth gummy bears will typically set you back $1 per ounce, roughly five times as expensive per ounce as some of the other options on this list.
Still, even if you aren't concerned about allergies and artificial ingredients, YumEarth gummies are worth a shot. As one Redditor put it, "These are randomly the best gummy bears I have had in a long time." YumEarth gummy bears are an ideal option if you're craving a tasty, gluten-free gummy that doesn't sacrifice flavor for health so long as you're willing to pay a bit more for it.