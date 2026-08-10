Forget Haribo, These 7 Gummy Bear Brands Are Worth A Try

When most people think of gummy bears, they think of Haribo gummy bears, and for good reason – the German company was the first brand to market the now-legendary bear-shaped sweets way back in 1921 (by the way, gummy bears have been around for much longer than gummy worms). Haribo's iconic Goldbears remain the gold standard for gummy lovers worldwide, from sugar-hyped kids to bodybuilders enjoying a post-workout snack.

However, the gummy industry has transformed significantly over the past century, and Haribo is far from the only gummy bear maker in the game these days. While Haribo Goldbears are totally delicious (and incredibly stretchy thanks to the gelatin inside), there's a whole world of gummy bears out there to meet every taste and texture preference. Whether you like your gummy bears extra soft, jumbo-sized, flavored with real fruit juice, or bathed in chocolate; here are seven gummy bear brands worth a try beyond Haribo.