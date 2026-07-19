11 M&M Dupes No One Told You About
There are pretty stellar dupes out there, from Walmart's version of the iconic Oreo to the many copycat products you can find at Aldi (some of which are arguably better than the brand-name alternative). But what about the candies that bring the same colorful, chocolatey experience without the iconic "m" stamped on the shell? Well, as it turns out, there are plenty of M&M dupes on the market, too.
These days, store shelves are filled with a surprisingly impressive array of lookalikes and lesser-known alternatives that still manage to capture the satisfying combination of crisp candy coating and smooth chocolate center that is synonymous with the M&M's brand. Some of these delicious dupes are made for shoppers hoping to skip certain ingredients, while others offer a premium take on the classic formula. You'll even find international favorites that many Americans have never tried, but have been beloved elsewhere for years.
Whether you're simply curious about a convincing copycat or just looking for something different to pour into your candy bowl, these 11 M&M's alternatives provide the perfect candy-coated chocolate crunch to mix up your handfuls and leave the famous double-Ms behind.
Unreal Chocolate Gems
Do you know the story behind the original M&M's candy stamp? Apparently, the stamp was originally black, only later changed to its current white in the 1950s after the launch of Peanut M&M's. But there are neither black nor white stamps of any kind on the chocolate gems created by Unreal, which happens to be the first delicious M&M's copycat on this list. While the missing stamp is an obvious difference, it's what's inside each colorful shell that's made Unreal a beloved M&M's alternative.
Instead of artificial food dyes, Unreal colors its candy with plant-based ingredients (think beet juice and spirulina), making it a popular choice for shoppers seeking more wholesome ingredients without giving up the familiar candy-coated crunch they love. Unreal offers several varieties, including creamy Milk Chocolate Gems, Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems, and Crispy Quinoa Gems. With its tongue-in-cheek brand name, foodies praise Unreal for creating candies with alternatives to artificial additives. The Milk Chocolate Gems have even been compared to the rich chocolate found in Cadbury Mini Eggs, while the Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems earned high marks for coming remarkably close to Peanut M&M's.
Social media users recommend the brand to anyone trying to avoid artificial colors (although, to M&M's credit, it is launching its own artificial dye-free alternative), and vegans have highlighted the dark chocolate peanut and crispy quinoa versions as delicious dairy-free M&M's dupes.
YumEarth Choco Yums
For anyone who has ever witnessed a child having to miss out on enjoying candy or sweets with the rest of their friends because of food allergies, YumEarth Choco Yums feel like a long-awaited M&M's dupe solution to those FOMO woes. These candy-coated chocolates were created to bring that same familiar M&M-style to the table while leaving out the dangerous or unwanted ingredients that prevent many from enjoying traditional candy. Choco Yums do not contain the nine most common allergens (think nuts, dairy, soy, and gluten). They're also vegan, organic, non-GMO, and created without artificial flavors or synthetic dyes.
Aesthetically, Choco Yums have more earthy-toned shells due to being created with natural coloring. For those navigating food allergies, these candies are truly appreciated. One mom shared that after years of keeping her child from enjoying M&M's because of a peanut allergy, finding Choco Yums felt like a real cause for celebration. Choco Yums are often mentioned on social media as the nearest alternatives to M&M's, with several people saying they actually prefer the flavor of these M&M's dupes. While these typically cost a bit more than conventional candy, shoppers have voiced the feeling that the allergy-friendly ingredients, natural colors, and great taste make them worth the extra cents spent.
No Whey! Foods Choco No No's
This next M&M's dupe just might have you thinking: No way can these be this good without containing all the artificial ingredients of mainstream candies! No Whey! Foods and its Choco No No's present colorful chocolate morsels specifically engineered to be a safe alternative for those who can't partake in traditional M&M's due to food allergies. Made without dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, gluten, eggs, sesame, or any of the nine major allergens, the candies are also vegan, non-GMO, and kosher.
One detail mentioned as setting Choco No No's apart from other dairy-free options is their center. Specifically, folks say No Whey! managed to create a milk-style chocolate filling that more closely resembles the classic M&M's experience (the brand also offers a peppermint version). Customers describe them as a favorite among kids, with grandparents, parents, and teachers sharing grateful stories about introducing them to children who had never been able to enjoy regular M&M's. Several reviewers even said they preferred the taste of these, adding that they could hardly tell the difference.
For households hyper-focused on ingredient labels, Choco No No's have become more than a candy substitute. They are lifesavers in a way, featuring the familiar look and taste people hope for while giving allergy-conscious shoppers peace of mind to nosh without worry.
Justin's Dark Chocolate Candy Pieces
Not only does Justin's hazelnut spread provide an alternative to Nutella, but its Dark Chocolate Candy Pieces also compare to M&M's. Rather than emulating the plain chocolate version, Justin's copycat offerings include both Dark Chocolate Peanut Candy Pieces and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Pieces, each encased in a crunchy, M&M's-inspired candy shell.
The peanut version pairs roasted peanuts with dark chocolate, while the peanut butter variety covers a vegan chocolate center with peanut butter before adding a colored coating. The candies are organic, gluten-free, and dyed with natural ingredients like turmeric and spirulina.
Because the colors come from natural sources, they're more subtle than the eye-popping, nearly neon rainbow of M&M's. More than one social media reviewer admitted they weren't immediately sold on the look, only to completely change their mind after the first bite. One mom even called the peanut version the perfect, more wholesome Halloween treat. Customer reviews compare them directly to Peanut M&M's, saying the flavor comes surprisingly close. Others appreciate a more natural candy option without needing to sacrifice taste. One reviewer even wished their local movie theaters stocked them, while another said both the peanut and peanut butter versions reminded them of a cross between Peanut M&M's and Reese's Pieces.
Sixlets
Not every M&M's alternative is trying to be healthier. Some are simply candy aisle veterans that have spent decades delighting taste buds, while waiting for the next generation to discover them. That niche is exactly where Sixlets sits. While they're often overshadowed by M&M's today, mention them online, and you'll quickly find plenty of candy lovers insisting they've been the better choice all along.
At first glance, the similarities are obvious. Both are colorful, candy-coated chocolate bites that are easy to snack on by the fistful. Bite into a Sixlet, though, and you'll notice its signature difference. Instead of a traditional chocolate center, Sixlets have a sweeter, somewhat malted chocolate filling. They're also gluten-free and devoid of six common allergens. What really shapes the comparison is nostalgia. Across social media, people recall buying tiny packets as kids, finding them tucked inside a grandparent's purse, or grabbing them at corner stores decades ago, making every bite feel like stepping back into their childhood. Others admit they'd choose Sixlets over M&M's every time, as they enjoy the sweeter taste and softer chocolate center.
Younger candy fans discovering them for the first time are equally jazzed. One YouTube reviewer showcased Sixlets as an old-fashioned candy that deserves more attention, comparing the creamy interior to that of a Lindor truffle. The comments quickly filled with people remembering them fondly and calling them one of the most underrated candies around.
Smarties
Depending on where you grew up, M&M's might not be the candy-coated chocolate everyone reaches for first. For instance, in countries like Canada and much of Europe, that title often belongs to Smarties. These colorful Nestlé candies were first sold in the U.K. in 1937, making them every bit as iconic in their home markets as M&M's are in the United States.
While the two look similar to the naked eye, there are a few distinct differences. The first variation some notice is that instead of being perfectly round, Smarties are slightly flatter. Each Smarties disc teams milk chocolate with a crunchy candy shell, and the brand has also switched to cardboard packaging and lids for a more environmentally friendly appeal. Ask candy lovers to compare Smarties and M&M's, and the debate gets surprisingly passionate. Commenters abroad often insist Smarties come out on top, saying the chocolate tastes richer and is less sugary overall. Some appreciate that the shell isn't quite as glossy or aggressively crunchy.
European ice cream desserts often use Smarties in fast food joints where American versions feature M&M's (case in point: McDonald's offers a Smarties McFlurry in the U.K.). Suffice to say, Smarties have built a loyal following that doesn't just see them as an M&M alternative, but the absolute better bite.
Lacasitos
Travel to Spain and you'll find another rainbow-coated, chocolatey challenger awaiting you in the candy aisles. Lacasitos have been thrilling chocolate lovers for years and remain one of the country's most recognizable sweet treats today. Produced by the family-owned chocolate company Lacasa, these candy-covered milk chocolate morsels have become such a mainstay that many Europeans immediately mention them whenever someone asks for an alternative to M&M's.
The similarities are impossible to miss, as Lacasitos also pair silky milk chocolate with a crisp sugar shell in an array of bright colors. Look a little closer, though, and you'll notice one playful difference. Instead of a familiar "M," each of these Spanish candies is marked with "Lacasitos," written in elegant cursive. The name even reflects their place in the company's product range, referring to the tiniest chocolates Lacasa makes.
Lacasitos are almost always part of the conversation whenever shoppers search for a European replacement for M&M's. Spanish commenters often describe them as a childhood favorite that instantly brings back warm memories, while others simply call them Spain's scrumptious answer to the American classic. Part of the fun and intrigue is discovering how different countries have created their own unique takes on the same basic candy idea. Lacasa itself has a long history, dating back to the mid-1800s, and remains in the hands of its founding family. That storied heritage adds even more appeal and affection to a candy already tied closely to Spanish culture.
Mummy Meegz M'z Gems
Mummy Meegz is a family-owned British company making vegan versions of chocolate favorites. Its M'z Gems are, unsurprisingly, the brand's answer to classic M&M's and Peanut M&M's. Available in both creamy chocolate and roasted peanut flavors, each features vegan chocolate tucked within a crisp candy shell. The candies are devoid of gluten, and packaged in recyclable materials — a thoughtful choice that reflects the company's fierce dedication to promoting sustainability.
Founder Meagan Boyle is a longtime vegan, activist, cook, and self-described chocolate enthusiast who spent years perfecting her dairy-free chocolate recipes before launching the brand. Rather than positioning M'z Gems as a compromise, Mummy Meegz fully leans into the idea that vegan candy should be every bit as tasty and irresistible as any originals (shots fired, M&M's)! Foodies have highlighted this product lineup as a direct rival to M&M's, noting that the silky, chocolatey center and candy-crunch shell closely replicate the beloved formula.
Customer reactions suggest the company is on the right track, with buyers joking that they polish off multiple bags almost immediately. Others quickly return to procure more, confirming the brand absolutely nailed its mimicry. Those enthusiastic reviews align with Mummy Meegz's aim of creating vegan chocolate that feels like a genuine treat rather than a subpar substitute.
Sprouts Farmers Market Chocolate Gems
Sometimes candies can still surprise you, like when a stellar M&M's substitute isn't made by a gourmet, fancy pants candy company, but is instead nestled in the bulk bins at your local grocery. This is exactly the case at Sprouts Farmers Market, where customers claim that the Chocolate Gems come remarkably close to M&M's, all while taking a simpler approach to ingredients.
Instead of artificial dyes, Sprouts colors its coatings with vegetable juice, spirulina extract, and turmeric. They also skip corn syrup. One reviewer claimed that finding these gems was a game-changer due to their need to avoid gluten, rice, and corn. This meant that M&M's were off-limits, but this Sprouts offering checks all the right boxes, without missing a beat in the flavor category.
In dye-free online communities, Sprouts Chocolate Gems are often recommended whenever someone asks for an M&M replacement that actually tastes like the real thing. Some shoppers even placed them above other well-known alternatives, saying they even edged out brands like Trader Joe's. Others insisted that you'd struggle to notice much of a difference at all. Social media users have also praised Sprouts for taking a more natural approach across its bulk candy selection in general, making these Chocolate Gems feel right at home.
Trupo Treats Earth Gems
If baking is your bag, Trupo Treats Earth Gems might be the mini M&M's alternative you've been searching for. These rainbow-colored chocolate candies just as often show up sprinkled across cookies and cakes as delicious decor as they do scattered loose in snack bowls, providing home bakers with a scrumptious vegan substitute that still delivers the playful look (and excellent taste) everyone expects from tried-and-true M&M's.
Brainstormed into being by siblings Brian and Charlie Trupo, Earth Gems combine a creamy dark chocolate center with a crispy candy shell, colored with all-natural ingredients. The candies are vegan, gluten-free, and ethically sourced. That winning combination has landed them a coveted spot on lists of recommended dairy-free M&M's alternatives, especially for shoppers looking for animal-free versions that still like that old familiar American favorite.
Customers swear these mini morsels make quite the splash, and have delicious uses that extend well beyond the candy dish or naked fist. Reviews mention using Earth Gems as ice cream or cake toppings, while bakers have used the candy in recipes for sweet treats such as cookies. Of course, plenty of people admit they never make it that far, with more than one reviewer describing them as impossible to stop snacking on, and another celebrating finally finding the vegan M&M's substitute they'd been hoping someone would create.
Max Sweets Dark Chocolate Sugar-Free YumYums
While some M&M substitutes focus on ditching artificial ingredients, Max Sweets Dark Chocolate YumYums caters to a completely different crowd. Its target audience? Candy lovers hungering for the familiar, cherished taste M&M's brings to the table, but without all the sugar. These bite-sized treats present a dark chocolate center covered by a similar colorful shell, yet manage to be vegan and free from sugar, artificial colors and flavors, dairy, and gluten.
Instead of sugar, Max Sweets Dark Chocolate YumYums incorporate alternative sweeteners (including erythritol and stevia), which make the candies a popular pick among those practicing keto lifestyles or managing diabetes. The candies even provide a little protein and fiber – a rarity for M&M's dupes.
The biggest surprise for many first-time buyers is that YumYums actually live up to their name (in that they are delicious, unlike some of the sugar-free candy on the market today). Reviewers admit they expected to have to compromise on flavor, but came away impressed instead. One shopper was pleasantly surprised to find the candies were about the same size as regular M&M's, while another said they'd never even guess they were sugar-free. Others simply celebrated finally discovering a substitute that satisfied chocolate cravings, without derailing their dietary goals. Vegan publications have also highlighted YumYums as one of the better plant-based M&M alternatives available, especially for dark chocolate lovers.