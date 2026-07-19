11 M&M Dupes No One Told You About

There are pretty stellar dupes out there, from Walmart's version of the iconic Oreo to the many copycat products you can find at Aldi (some of which are arguably better than the brand-name alternative). But what about the candies that bring the same colorful, chocolatey experience without the iconic "m" stamped on the shell? Well, as it turns out, there are plenty of M&M dupes on the market, too.

These days, store shelves are filled with a surprisingly impressive array of lookalikes and lesser-known alternatives that still manage to capture the satisfying combination of crisp candy coating and smooth chocolate center that is synonymous with the M&M's brand. Some of these delicious dupes are made for shoppers hoping to skip certain ingredients, while others offer a premium take on the classic formula. You'll even find international favorites that many Americans have never tried, but have been beloved elsewhere for years.

Whether you're simply curious about a convincing copycat or just looking for something different to pour into your candy bowl, these 11 M&M's alternatives provide the perfect candy-coated chocolate crunch to mix up your handfuls and leave the famous double-Ms behind.