Why Every M&M's Candy Is Stamped With A Little 'M' 

The M&M's stamp is an excellent example of subtle yet effective food marketing. For over 70 years, almost every lentil (the proper name for a single M&M, per the hidden lingo behind many favorite snack foods) has been emblazoned with the signature stamp, which is now in turn imprinted in all of our brains. And in that same period, no other colorful candy-coated chocolate analog has been able to compete with M&M's in the United States. Think about it: When was the last time you bought off-brand M&M's?

All of this begs the question: What does the "m" stand for? The M&M's name references the initials of the chocolate company's two co-founders, Forrest Mars Sr. and Bruce Murrie (both the sons of chocolate company executives). Mars bought out Murrie's share of the company in 1946, four years before the stamp was introduced, which means we can safely assume the "m" stands for Mars. So the next time you're stuffing your mouth (or your leftover Halloween candy brownies) full of M&M's, take a minute to appreciate the true meaning and history behind that iconic little m."