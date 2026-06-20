Dupe Detective: Walmart Twist & Shout Cookies Vs Oreo

Welcome back to Dupe Detective, a column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

Oreo is just as much a flavor as it is a product. From three-ingredient no-bake Oreo balls to an Oreo torte, the dessert that came in from the cold, countless sweet treats incorporate Oreos as a key ingredient. Between those and all the various flavors of Oreos in grocery store cookie aisles, Oreo is right up there with M&M's as one of the most iconic brand-name dessert flavors. Competitors attempting to formulate a dupe, then, have to contend with the fact that Oreos are both widely known and well-beloved. But that didn't stop Walmart from producing Twist & Shout Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, an Oreo dupe, for its Great Value brand.

On one hand, there are several Great Value groceries that customers recommend avoiding at all costs. On the other hand, some Walmart Great Value items taste just as good as, if not better than, brand-name equivalents. I picked up a package of Twist & Shout cookies from my local Walmart Neighborhood Market in the suburbs of Las Vegas to find out for myself if they belong in the former or latter category. Here are my thoughts on both Twist & Shout cookies and Oreos, plus my pick for the superior product.