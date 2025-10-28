Every year, candy brands roll out new, novelty Halloween treats. Maybe it's a KitKat shaped like Dracula or simply trendy seasonal flavors, like pumpkin spice Hershey's chocolate or pumpkin pie Cow Tales. However, trends and novelties come and go, with the in-demand, most popular Halloween candy changing up every decade or so.

As such, if you're rooting around in your kiddo's candy, hoping to snag some particularly nostalgic treats from your own trick-or-treating days, you're unlikely to find them. Today, while kids might find some novelty treats rolled out for this year and this year alone, their buckets are overwhelmingly filled with candy classics that have stood the test of time: Reese's peanut butter cups, M&Ms, Milky Ways, and Twix. In fact, if you ever were to somehow stumble upon some of the Halloween loot that you snagged in decades past, there's a chance that the children in your life might find those goodies an absolute oddity — as would be the case with these 13 old-school Halloween treats unrecognizable to today's kids.