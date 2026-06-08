11 Candies That Give Midwesterners The Ultimate Nostalgia

Depending on where you grew up, unwrapping certain candies can instantly transport you back to childhood, particularly when reaching for sugary treasures you could only find in your particular neck of the woods. For Midwesterners, coming across such candies is like stepping back in time. Just a single bite can careen you to simpler days, the ones filled with bikes ridden around cul-de-sacs, lightning bugs glowing as you gathered them cupped in your open palms, and sugary memories being made.

Midwest kiddos could find these candies at their corner stores, purchased with coins they'd earned with household chores. These treats were tucked in pockets and taken on the school bus, maybe shared among buddies on the playground. Regardless of where exactly they were enjoyed, they were ever-present fixtures in the daily lives of Midwesterners, and their memories still bring sweet warm and fuzzy feelings to this day.

These feelings can crop up so suddenly, arriving unexpectedly the moment a colorful wrapper is spotted, or a certain regional candy is mentioned. In those instances, a momentarily forgotten recollection floods in, and with it comes all the wonder and childhood reveries only the Midwest upbringing can bring. In these moments, it's such a strong connection, that it's almost like you're a tween all over again, enjoying every taste. Come with us as we take a trip down Midwestern memory lane with these candies that instantly take folks back to growing up in America's heartland.