Midwest Comfort Foods Everyone Needs To Try At Least Once

We've talked about unique regional foods across the U.S., but today, we wanted to focus on that certain kind of edible alchemy that belongs to Midwestern comfort food in particular. It's the kind of culinary magic that exists only among rolling hills, vast plains, and the Great Lakes, don't ya know? Just like the folks who hail from here, kitchens across the prairie are known to be warm and welcoming. These are sacred places, where slow cookers simmer from sunrise to supper, and the counter is cluttered with pieces of Tupperware.

And what's that Tupperware for? That leftover casserole (excuse me ... hotdish), of course! And maybe a rogue buckeye or two that somehow survived the first of serving. From church potlucks to weekend fish fries, and all the county fairs in between, the Midwest has built its iconic regional rolodex of recipes around its central core characteristic: heart ... and heartiness, too, come to think of it. It's that unique pairing of meals made with love, yet born out of practicality, that somehow makes Midwestern cuisine sing.

From cheesy hotdishes to crispy pork tenderloins hanging off buns, a Midwestern comfort meal has the uncanny ability to transport us, with just one bite, to crowded kitchens with everybody and their cousins waiting for mom to dish out that familiar favorite. Speaking of familiar favorites, here are the Midwest's most iconic comfort foods everyone needs to try at least once.