The Reason Bodybuilders Have For Eating Haribo Gummy Bears Post-Workout
If you've ever seen a gym bro snacking on Haribo gummy bears at the gym it's not because they want something sweet — it's actually a lesser-known tactic used to support muscle growth. With all the publicity protein has received over the past few years, we should all know by now it's important to consume protein post-workout. There's no hidden source of protein in Haribo gummy bears, but it does contain another important muscle-building nutrient: carbohydrates.
You might be thinking that consuming carbohydrates goes against the frequent low-carb messaging. However, following a strenuous workout muscle fibers experience microscopic damage and glycogen stores (energy stored in the muscles) are depleted, requiring both protein and carbohydrates for optimal repair and recovery. All forms of carbohydrates, whether whole-grain bread, vegetables, honey, or our favorite Haribo candy, stimulate the energy-storage hormone insulin and are ultimately converted into sugars the body can use for energy, primarily in the form of glucose. Some carbohydrates are digested and absorbed more quickly than others, causing blood glucose and insulin levels to rise faster. As a result, they replenish depleted glycogen stores more rapidly after intense training.
Haribo gummy bears (or a dupe version) just so happen to be made with rapidly digestible sugars, including glucose syrup. This means when the body is primed to replenish glycogen after a tough workout these sugars along with the accompanying insulin response will help move glucose as well as amino acids from dietary protein (like from a protein shake) back into the muscles.
Haribo gummy bears aren't a muscle building miracle
If you're thinking about taking a page out of a bodybuilder's book and eating gummy bears after a tough workout to build muscle, it's worth knowing that the research behind the practice is more nuanced. The physiology behind consuming rapidly digesting carbohydrates does have a purpose during certain forms of training, such as working out twice a day or prolonged endurance activities like running or cycling. In these situations, it's easier, quicker, and more convenient to consume large amounts of carbohydrates from sources like gummy bears than from eating slower-digesting options like sweet potatoes or whole grains. However, some sports nutrition experts are calling into question the idea that consuming gummy bears (or candy in general) following regular weight lifting or physical activity is the key to maximizing muscle gain.
Research suggests that, for most people who lift weights once a day, consistently and regularly consuming enough protein throughout the day is best and plays one of the largest roles in supporting muscle growth. While the carbohydrates in gummy bears can help replenish depleted glycogen stores and trigger an insulin response that supports nutrient uptake, they're not significantly more effective than other carbohydrate sources when it comes to supporting muscle growth. That doesn't mean gummy bears are "bad" — they're simply one carbohydrate source among many.
Other post-workout carbohydrate options are just as tasty and can be a lot more satisfying than gummy bears and a protein shake. Instead, try a banana with a protein shake, chicken with rice, or a bowl of Greek yogurt or cottage cheese with fresh fruit.