The Reason Bodybuilders Have For Eating Haribo Gummy Bears Post-Workout

If you've ever seen a gym bro snacking on Haribo gummy bears at the gym it's not because they want something sweet — it's actually a lesser-known tactic used to support muscle growth. With all the publicity protein has received over the past few years, we should all know by now it's important to consume protein post-workout. There's no hidden source of protein in Haribo gummy bears, but it does contain another important muscle-building nutrient: carbohydrates.

You might be thinking that consuming carbohydrates goes against the frequent low-carb messaging. However, following a strenuous workout muscle fibers experience microscopic damage and glycogen stores (energy stored in the muscles) are depleted, requiring both protein and carbohydrates for optimal repair and recovery. All forms of carbohydrates, whether whole-grain bread, vegetables, honey, or our favorite Haribo candy, stimulate the energy-storage hormone insulin and are ultimately converted into sugars the body can use for energy, primarily in the form of glucose. Some carbohydrates are digested and absorbed more quickly than others, causing blood glucose and insulin levels to rise faster. As a result, they replenish depleted glycogen stores more rapidly after intense training.

Haribo gummy bears (or a dupe version) just so happen to be made with rapidly digestible sugars, including glucose syrup. This means when the body is primed to replenish glycogen after a tough workout these sugars along with the accompanying insulin response will help move glucose as well as amino acids from dietary protein (like from a protein shake) back into the muscles.