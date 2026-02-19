What Is The Best Time Of Day To Eat A High-Protein Meal? Here's What To Know

Protein is often associated with building and repairing muscle, and health messaging has often promoted post-workout meals as the ideal time of day to get the most protein. And while this isn't wrong, there has also been recent and growing awareness that you don't have to consume a high-protein meal after exercise in order to enjoy its benefits.

In fact, Dr. Kezia Joy, a registered dietician nutritionist and medical advisor with Welzo, says, "There isn't a 'best' time for everyone to have protein. The majority of research indicates that distributing your protein throughout the day will be more beneficial than consuming it all during just one meal." Dr. Joy adds that many people have very little protein at breakfast and instead consume the majority of their daily protein at dinner. But according to science, that isn't the best time to eat your biggest meal.

"Even though eating protein at night is not bad for you, the major issue is not the timing of your protein, but an imbalance of your overall diet — specifically, whether or not you have been consuming enough protein during the day," says Dr. Joy. A high-protein meal at night leaves the body with fewer opportunities to consistently support muscle tissue, including the brain and heart.

Dr. Joy notes that older adults, in particular, may benefit from eating more protein earlier in the day rather than later. For individuals who are sensitive to slow-digesting protein — especially when combined with fat in evening meals — eating a lot of protein at night may cause discomfort and negatively affect sleep quality.