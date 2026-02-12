The Best Time To Eat Your Biggest Meal Isn't Dinner, According To Science

Throughout history, the main meal of the day, and often the biggest, has been dinner. While today we equate the term with a meal eaten at the end of the day, dinner was, for many centuries, served at what we would now consider the lunch hour — no later than 2 p.m. — and was traditionally followed by supper, which was often lighter fare. But while mealtime terms have changed, the best time to eat your biggest meal has not. Dr. Kezia Joy, registered dietician nutritionist and medical advisor at Welzo, helps explain the science behind why lunch should be your most substantial meal of the day.

"Earlier meals like breakfast or lunch are often better suited for higher calorie intake, as the body is typically more metabolically active early in the day," says Dr. Joy. This is largely due to the body's natural circadian rhythm — a master internal clock located in the brain that syncs up with the 24-hour cycle of light and dark in each day to regulate functions throughout the body. These include firing up the metabolism upon waking and dialing it down in the evening.

She also points out that earlier meals not only allow nutrients to be used more efficiently for energy, but also helps reduce evening hunger and prevent late-night snacking, which is often driven by emotions such as boredom or stress. In either case, studies show individuals who consume larger meals earlier in the day and the majority of calories at lunch tend to have a lower BMI (body mass index) and lower risk of becoming overweight or obese compared to those who consume most of their calories at dinner.