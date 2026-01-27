Chipotle's Fan-Favorite Protein Is Back After Persistent Customer Demands

Chipotle regularly releases limited-time menu options for its protein choices, and one hot seller's coming back to reclaim the center of attention in your burritos and bowls. The chicken al pastor is slated to return for a limited time on February 10; the grilled chicken is marinated with morita peppers, ground achiote seeds (also known as annatto), lime juice, pineapple, and cilantro.

In a press release, Chipotle mentioned that three years after its debut, chicken al pastor remains the most requested limited-time option in the fast food restaurant chain's history, with requests more than doubling those of all previous releases. Customers in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany will be able to order this menu selection on February 10, but Chipotle Rewards members will be able to place orders one day early, in case they can't wait. And since Chipotle recently added a high protein cup to its menu, you can also order the chicken al pastor in a four ounce container for a snack or as a meal supplement.