Chipotle Is Adding A Brand New Menu With Protein Front And Center
Chipotle wants you to get your sick gains. The fast casual (not fast food) chain announced that on December 23, 2025, it will unveil a special High Protein Menu for those who are seeking to hit higher protein goals in their diets. Among the new items is Chipotle's first-ever snack, the High Protein Cup, which is filled with 4 ounces of adobo chicken or steak — a perfect amount if you need to slam down some protein after a workout, or if you're just craving a meaty bite.
The rest of the High Protein Menu includes customized bowls, burritos, salads, and tacos that max out protein amounts while also prioritizing ingredients like fiber. For example, the Double High Protein Bowl features double adobo chicken, light white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, and extra romaine lettuce. This one comes in at 81 grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber, and 760 total calories.
For those looking to consume less carbs, there's a High Protein-Low Calorie Salad (specifically designed to be GLP-1 user friendly), featuring adobo chicken, a lettuce mix, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, and guacamole. This one clocks in 470 calories with 36 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber. The High Protein Menu also features high protein burritos, tacos, and additional bowls.
You'll also be able to try Chipotle items designed by influencers through the app, too
If you're a fan of Chipotle hacks like this sneaky trick to get more meat with your order or their version of elote, the company has partnered with a few popular content creators who specialize in fitness, well-being, and weight loss. Basketball player Josh Hart, health creator Samantha Milton, and dietician Kylie Sakaida all have contributed their own favorite entree customizations, which will debut in the High Protein Menu via the Chipotle app and on the company's website on January 5.
Hart's High Protein Burrito includes double adobo chicken, white rice, black beans, tomato salsa and chili-corn salsa, as well as sour cream, and cheese, while Milton (aka SmallerSam_PCOS) aims, appropriately, for smaller bites: crispy tacos filled with adobo chicken, chili-corn salsa, and fajita veggies with fresh tomato salsa and sour cream on the side. Sakaida prefers a chicken bowl with adobo chicken, a blend of white and brown rice and black and pinto beans, extra fajita veggies, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, and romaine. So whether you're looking to eat like an athlete, or are just trying to find a nutritionally balanced bite if you're on GLP-1 medication, you can look at the High Protein Menu as the new year rolls in. (I see you, New Year's resolutions.)