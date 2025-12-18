Chipotle Is Adding A Brand New Menu With Protein Front And Center

Chipotle wants you to get your sick gains. The fast casual (not fast food) chain announced that on December 23, 2025, it will unveil a special High Protein Menu for those who are seeking to hit higher protein goals in their diets. Among the new items is Chipotle's first-ever snack, the High Protein Cup, which is filled with 4 ounces of adobo chicken or steak — a perfect amount if you need to slam down some protein after a workout, or if you're just craving a meaty bite.

The rest of the High Protein Menu includes customized bowls, burritos, salads, and tacos that max out protein amounts while also prioritizing ingredients like fiber. For example, the Double High Protein Bowl features double adobo chicken, light white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, and extra romaine lettuce. This one comes in at 81 grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber, and 760 total calories.

For those looking to consume less carbs, there's a High Protein-Low Calorie Salad (specifically designed to be GLP-1 user friendly), featuring adobo chicken, a lettuce mix, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, and guacamole. This one clocks in 470 calories with 36 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber. The High Protein Menu also features high protein burritos, tacos, and additional bowls.