How To Get 'Elote' At Chipotle With A Simple Ordering Trick

Street food is a true pillar of the culinary world, and among the absolute best street foods in North America is none other than elote. This Mexican street corn is beloved by many despite not being particularly easy to find in some areas across the United States. So, if you find yourself craving some good elote, we recommend heading to your local Chipotle to get the job done.

So, for those that don't know, several key ingredients in elote — such as corn, cheese, and sour cream — are staples at Chipotle. Thus, a cup-sized version of elote has become one of the most popular secret menu items at Chipotle, with fans getting a side order of roasted chili-corn salsa, mixing it with Chipotle's perfectly acceptable queso blanco and finishing it off with sour cream. Other additions like cilantro and fresh lime juice — both of which are available a la carte at Chipotle — can also be added to the mix for a flavor that's very similar to the iconic street dish.