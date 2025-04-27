The Sneaky Trick To Get More Meat At Chipotle
Whether you're trying to hit your protein goals or just feeling extra hungry, there are times when you want your Chipotle meal to be as meaty as possible. While you could certainly ask for double the protein right as you order, there may be a better way. According to Chipotle aficionados on the internet, you are better off asking for more meat after the employee has already given you the first scoop.
Because the meat isn't pre-portioned and measured, you are relying on Chipotle workers to be focused and consistent in their scooping. Whether intentional or not, this isn't always the case. In fact, Chipotle promised larger portions overall after widespread customer complaints.
By asking for extra meat after they have already dished out a portion, at the very least, you are ensuring that you will get roughly double the amount you were already served. It's not a foolproof method, and you will certainly still be charged, but online chatter affirms that this approach generally yields pretty good results. Importantly, make sure to ask nicely!
More ways to get as much food as possible at Chipotle
Another Chipotle hack that has been touted online as a way to get extra meat is to ask for a half portion of two different proteins. Now, this does mean that you need to actually want two different proteins in the same bowl, but that shouldn't be a problem with rotating options like garlic guajillo steak and the new chipotle honey chicken. If you are a fan of eating a combination of meats, some folks say that they've had good luck getting a large serving when ordering this way.
While an extra portion of meat will run you somewhere between $3 and $6, there are other items that you can load up on without paying a buck. That's right: zip, zero, zilch, nada. If protein is on your mind, you can add extra black or pinto beans without any additional charge. The sauteed fajita vegetables — which include bell peppers and red onions — add heft, flavor, and texture to your meal, also for free.
As far as bulking up your bowl or burrito, you can ask for larger portions of any of the items at the end of the assembly line as well — excluding queso and guacamole, of course. While doubling up on salsa and sour cream is tasty, asking for extra lettuce, roasted corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, and cheese will make your meal a whole lot heartier. Importantly, there is no extra charge!