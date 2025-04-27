The Sneaky Trick To Get More Meat At Chipotle

Whether you're trying to hit your protein goals or just feeling extra hungry, there are times when you want your Chipotle meal to be as meaty as possible. While you could certainly ask for double the protein right as you order, there may be a better way. According to Chipotle aficionados on the internet, you are better off asking for more meat after the employee has already given you the first scoop.

Because the meat isn't pre-portioned and measured, you are relying on Chipotle workers to be focused and consistent in their scooping. Whether intentional or not, this isn't always the case. In fact, Chipotle promised larger portions overall after widespread customer complaints.

By asking for extra meat after they have already dished out a portion, at the very least, you are ensuring that you will get roughly double the amount you were already served. It's not a foolproof method, and you will certainly still be charged, but online chatter affirms that this approach generally yields pretty good results. Importantly, make sure to ask nicely!