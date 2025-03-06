Review: Chipotle's New Chipotle Honey Chicken Will Sweeten Up Any Meal
While Chipotle has an endless array of bases and toppings to load or fill up a burrito, bowl, salad, or quesadilla, none are truly complete without a protein to seal the meal (including the secret menu items). Chicken has long been both a popular and delicious protein for Chipotle, and the chain had been reluctant to mess with a great thing (even though it maybe should). After 29 years of plain old chicken, Chipotle introduced its first variation on it when it dropped the marinated, lime, and cilantro topped Apollo Asado in 2022. A year later, it was followed by adobo, pepper, achiote, pineapple, and lime infused Chicken Al Pastor. Not resting on its chicks laurels, the next poultry innovation Chipotle has cooked up is Chipotle Honey Chicken, which combines the talents of smoked chipotle peppers, Mexican spices, and pure honey.
Chipotle Honey Chicken went through consumer taste tests, followed by a limited test run in Nashville and Sacramento in the fall of 2024, and now is ready for eaters to take on nationwide. Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, said in a press release, "Chipotle Honey Chicken was our top performing limited time offer in test markets and we're excited for guests to taste this bold, new protein with their go to order." He added, "The delicate balance of heat and a touch of sweet pairs perfectly with our real ingredients prepared fresh every day."
So, should Chipotle fans' warm up a sweet-heart for its new Chipotle Honey Chicken, or perhaps chicken out and just stick with their usual go to protein at this restaurant (or is it a fast food chain)? The Takeout had a bite to find out where the truth lies in this chew and review.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
How to buy and try Chipotle's new Chipotle Honey Chicken
Chipotle Honey Chicken is the first new protein option offered up by Chipotle in 2025. Starting March 6, Chipotle Rewards members will have the first shot at ordering the new protein through Chipotle's app, or over at Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca, in the United States and Canada exclusively. Four days later, on March 10, customers in the United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, France, and Germany will be able to order Chipotle Honey Chicken, however they normally order Chipotle. Chipotle Honey Chicken is a limited time only offering, and will stick around while supplies last.
Like all other proteins, Chipotle Honey Chicken can be added to any entrée item on Chipotle's menu, be it burrito, burrito bowl, salad, taco, kid's meal, lifestyle bowl, or quesadilla. The latter two entrée items can only be ordered through digital channels, like Chipotle's app or website. The rest can be ordered in-store, at the counter. All items can be ordered in advance for pick-up or delivery, where available through Chipotle's app and website. Extras servings of Chipotle Honey Chicken in entrees are always an option, and come at an additional cost. The national average price of an entrée with Chipotle Honey Chicken in the U.S is $10.15. Price will vary per location and by country.
Chipotle's Chipotle Honey Chicken nutritional infomation
Chipotle Honey Chicken consists of chicken, chipotle chile peppers, dried morita pepper, chili pepper, honey, vinegar, garlic, smoked paprika, cumin, red chili pepper flakes, oregano, cinnamon, brown sugar, salt, and black pepper. A 4-ounce serving of Chipotle Honey Chicken nets 210 calories, 70 calories from fat, 8 grams of total fat, 2 grams of saturated fat, 105 milligrams of cholesterol, 670 milligrams of sodium, 13 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of dietary fiber, 9 grams of sugar, 21 grams of protein.
And for a daily recommended diet, it covers 2% of both vitamin A and C and 8% of iron. Kids meal portions of Chipotle Honey Chicken are 2 ounces, and for tacos, 1.3 ounces.
Taste test: Chipotle's Chipotle Honey Chicken
To try out the new Chipotle Honey Chicken protein, Chipotle offered up to me, stuff within two entrées for the purposes of this taste test — a burrito and a quesadilla. Firstly, I wanted to get a sense of the protein on its own, and zeroed in on the quesadilla, where the toppings, beyond some cheese, were scant. The pieces of chicken didn't look all that different from the usual standard chicken on the menu — various chunks, along with smaller oblong pieces in the mix. As they included more seasonings and spices, the chicken was browned and more sauced up. I leaned in for a whiff and it revealed a lean scent of honey.
I nibbled away on a few chunks, which were all tender, juicy, and super easy to chew on. The chicken started off with a smokiness to it, followed by a tinge of the sweet honey, and then polished off with a nice nudge of spice. That three-tiered profile made for quite a full flavor, which was enjoyable on each and every bite. The moderate-level spice lingered behind in the recesses of the mouth, which left a friendly reminder of the lovely sweet and savory Chipotle seasoning conjured up for its chicken. So far, so good.
It's worth buying Chipotle's Chipotle Honey Chicken
After tasting the Chipotle Honey Chicken meat on its own, it was time to see how it tasted with toppings and breaded casings. First up was the Chipotle Honey Chicken with the quesadilla. With only a crusty tortilla and melted cheese, the protein still shined through in its taste, and flavor, with the sweet and bit of spice working their magic.
My typical burrito order is overloaded with toppings. Why not take advantage of the toppings, right? I usually get both beans, rice options, and pretty much everything in between... although I usually pass on tomatillo-red chili salsa. I had a feeling that the Chipotle Honey Chicken would get lost within my gargantuan ingredient mash, and for the most part that was true. However, whispers of sweet and spice occasionally broke through, upgrading my burrito dining experience just enough to make a difference.
I happened to return to Chipotle days later, and found myself ordering a burrito with plain old chicken within. While I thoroughly enjoyed it as usual, I will admit, something felt missing from that plain old chicken — flavor. Yes, the standard chicken somehow tasted a tad bland all the sudden. Nice work Chipotle Honey Chicken. Here's hoping you're here for a little longer than just a limited time. How sweet (and spicy) that would be.
Methodology
In advance of Chipotle Honey Chicken's launch in stores, the fine folks at Chipotle sent over, via delivery, a quesadilla and burrito featuring the new protein, outfitted with my choice of toppings. The food arrived mostly warm, but I reheated it not long after it arrived in an oven.
The food was primarily sampled by myself, although a second person had a nibble, and their opinion was noted. The ultimate criteria for this chew and review is based on flavor, smell, texture, uniqueness, overall lovability, and the likelihood of ordering it again. The quick answer is... cluck yeah!