Review: Chipotle's New Chipotle Honey Chicken Will Sweeten Up Any Meal

While Chipotle has an endless array of bases and toppings to load or fill up a burrito, bowl, salad, or quesadilla, none are truly complete without a protein to seal the meal (including the secret menu items). Chicken has long been both a popular and delicious protein for Chipotle, and the chain had been reluctant to mess with a great thing (even though it maybe should). After 29 years of plain old chicken, Chipotle introduced its first variation on it when it dropped the marinated, lime, and cilantro topped Apollo Asado in 2022. A year later, it was followed by adobo, pepper, achiote, pineapple, and lime infused Chicken Al Pastor. Not resting on its chicks laurels, the next poultry innovation Chipotle has cooked up is Chipotle Honey Chicken, which combines the talents of smoked chipotle peppers, Mexican spices, and pure honey.

Chipotle Honey Chicken went through consumer taste tests, followed by a limited test run in Nashville and Sacramento in the fall of 2024, and now is ready for eaters to take on nationwide. Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, said in a press release, "Chipotle Honey Chicken was our top performing limited time offer in test markets and we're excited for guests to taste this bold, new protein with their go to order." He added, "The delicate balance of heat and a touch of sweet pairs perfectly with our real ingredients prepared fresh every day."

So, should Chipotle fans' warm up a sweet-heart for its new Chipotle Honey Chicken, or perhaps chicken out and just stick with their usual go to protein at this restaurant (or is it a fast food chain)? The Takeout had a bite to find out where the truth lies in this chew and review.

