Our Favorite Haribo Gummy Candy Brings Double The Flavor
Haribo may be known for its gummy bears (got questions about them? we've got answers), but it has a wide range of other candy shapes as well. All of them are in the gummy family, since the company doesn't make hard candies or chocolate bars, but knowing your wheelhouse and staying in your lane isn't a bad thing (although it is a bad mixed metaphor). We tried and ranked as many Haribo candies as we could find, which amounted to 25 products; at the time of writing, the website offers 28, but we chose not to include the limited-edition holiday items. And right at the top of our list was Haribo Twin Snakes, which are like gummy worms with a twist: two flavors in each piece.
While all candies were rated on flavor, chewiness, shape, size, and overall quality, the reason why the Twin Snakes rose to the top of our ranking is that each piece combines two flavors, such as lemon-green apple, cherry-orange, and blueberry-black currant. (This last flavor really speaks to Haribo's European origin, since we're not big on black currant products here in the States.) Upping the fun factor for Haribo Twin Snakes is the fact that one half of each flavor duo is meant to be sweet, while the other is sour (though how does that work with the lemon-apple one?) The candies are also an unexpected bargain, since you can pull them apart and double the number in the package from 15 to 30.
Fun with gummy snakes
Peeling each snake pair apart is fun in and of itself; you can also have the twins fight to the death in an epic battle of
good versus evil sweet versus sour. But that's not all you can do with them. You can also use them in science experiments, like pretend dissection, or to decorate a dirt cup or snake cake.
Of course, there's no reason why you couldn't use gummy snakes to make an extra-long, two-flavor version of TikTok's frozen gummy snacks, which are usually made with gummy bears, but there's no reason that snakes shouldn't also work. To make one, soak the candies in soda overnight, and then drain and freeze them. For a 21+ version, replace the soda with vodka or rum.
Since you won't want to discard the excess alcohol, you should only use as much booze as you have snakes. For example, you'd use five ounces of alcohol for a five-ounce bag of snakes. Allow the snakes to soak up every last drop, and then freeze them until you have a frosty batch of snaky, breaky fun.