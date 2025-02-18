Our Favorite Haribo Gummy Candy Brings Double The Flavor

Haribo may be known for its gummy bears (got questions about them? we've got answers), but it has a wide range of other candy shapes as well. All of them are in the gummy family, since the company doesn't make hard candies or chocolate bars, but knowing your wheelhouse and staying in your lane isn't a bad thing (although it is a bad mixed metaphor). We tried and ranked as many Haribo candies as we could find, which amounted to 25 products; at the time of writing, the website offers 28, but we chose not to include the limited-edition holiday items. And right at the top of our list was Haribo Twin Snakes, which are like gummy worms with a twist: two flavors in each piece.

While all candies were rated on flavor, chewiness, shape, size, and overall quality, the reason why the Twin Snakes rose to the top of our ranking is that each piece combines two flavors, such as lemon-green apple, cherry-orange, and blueberry-black currant. (This last flavor really speaks to Haribo's European origin, since we're not big on black currant products here in the States.) Upping the fun factor for Haribo Twin Snakes is the fact that one half of each flavor duo is meant to be sweet, while the other is sour (though how does that work with the lemon-apple one?) The candies are also an unexpected bargain, since you can pull them apart and double the number in the package from 15 to 30.