How To Make TikTok's Frozen Gummy Snacks

Gummy candies are supposed to be fun to eat — the Haribo gummy bear commercials are all about adults reverting to a childlike state as they share a bag of the chewy snacks — but not everyone's a fan. Gummies are just lumps of sugary goo desperately in need of a texture other than squish. Leave it to TikTok to find a solution. Now, not all TikTok gummy bear experiments are worth doing. According to no lesser authority than the BBC, melted gummy bear jelly is a fail. Frozen gummy bears, however, seem to work out pretty well.

No, you don't just stick a bag of bears in the freezer, although that would certainly alter the texture. Instead, you soak them first to infuse them with flavor and help them expand, a bit like those Magic Grow toys from when you were a kid. Since you're probably intending to eat the bears after you freeze them, you can use something more flavorful than water to steep them in. Lemon-lime soda seems to be popular, but any complementary flavor will do. Let the bears sit overnight to soak up as much soda as possible then drain them, freeze them, and eat them. Not only are they twice the size of standard bears, but they're less squishy and more popsicle-like.