Ever Wonder Why Haribo Gummies Are So Stretchy? This One Ingredient Makes The Difference

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all love gummy bears, like the beloved ones from Haribo, for their bright, fruity flavors and most of all that chewy, bouncy texture. (By the way, we ranked every single Haribo variety we could find.) Tug on a gummy bear and you'll get quite a stretch. That entertaining quality comes from one ingredient: gelatin. Yep, the same gelatin you'll find in Jell-O, which we thankfully don't use much for salads anymore.

Gelatin is also responsible for making soups and stocks velvety and full-bodied without adding any extra fat. It's derived from cooked-down collagen, and when the gelatin is heated to a liquid state it's mixed with sweeteners and flavoring before it cools off in those adorable, bear-shaped gummy molds. When the gelatin cools back into a solid, it traps the sweeteners and flavors in place, but since it's heat sensitive it'll still melt in your mouth while you're eating it; giving you an even more pleasant texture. While there are other ingredients like pectin that can be used to make a chewy candy, gelatin provides a singular eating experience which you simply can't get with any other ingredient.