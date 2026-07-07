12 Candies Adults Love Way More Than Kids Do

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Candy is, generally speaking, considered a young person's game. While there are your higher-end chocolates — Godivas and Ferrero Rochers and what have you — you tend to associate the Sour Patch Kids and Kit Kat Bars of the world with children lugging around bags of Halloween loot or being rewarded for good behavior on a trip to the hardware store. That's a reductive way of looking at the world, of course, and there are plenty of adults that love snacking on candy.

With that said, there are some treats that are more popular among grown-ups than kids. Maybe it's because they're so old-fashioned that they're rarely encountered outside of designated candy stores. Maybe it's because they have unusual ingredients or a strong flavor. Maybe they're just not that exciting. Whatever the case, us adults are more than happy to enjoy these while kids eat, uh, whatever candy kids eat.