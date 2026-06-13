Why Every Bite Of A Tootsie Roll Is Potentially Over A Hundred Years Old

In a world where YouTubers like Ryan Trahan launch successful candy lines, and even old reliables like Sour Patch Kids have flavor combinations that would, if not kill, then at least seriously trouble a medieval peasant, it's a good idea to remember the oldhead candies. Butterscotch and Good and Plenty (which you might not know is owned by Hershey) may not be thrilling finds for a kid going trick-or-treating, but they're an interesting taste of the past. In the case of Tootsie Rolls, however, that taste may be quite literal: Some say that there are remnants of the original batch from 1896 in each new Tootsie Roll.

If you've eaten a Tootsie Roll recently, you can probably guess what's in it even if you didn't look at the list of ingredients: sugar, corn syrup, cocoa powder, all that good stuff. (Yes, that's what flavor Tootsie Rolls are supposed to be.) But in an act of Tootsie Roll-ception, each batch also includes a decent portion of the previous day's batch. If we assume this practice began at the start of the company, that means there are traces of the very first batch of Tootsie Rolls in each individual roll — in theory, anyway. (There's no word on what this means for Tootsie Pops, or how many licks it takes to get into the center of them.)