Is It Safe To Try 'Forever Soup' That's Been Simmering For Days — Or Years?

There's something to be said for staying in touch with the old ways. Sure, there are some fields where it's important to stay on the cutting edge — there's a reason we don't prescribe leeches anymore — but society's frantic race into the future can result in many precious things being left behind. Consider the perpetual stew which had a bit of a moment in 2023 after Annie Rauwerda started a perpetual stew party that lasted for two months. The purpose of a perpetual stew, which first came about in medieval times so inns could make sure travelers always had a meal, may be lost in a world where people can have their very own bowl of stew in a couple of hours. However, the resourcefulness and communal spirit that a perpetual stew represents is something that's sorely needed in our modern society, a society which has become increasingly isolated and dependent on instant gratification.

Something we don't need in our modern society is food poisoning — which raises the question of whether perpetual stew is safe to eat. Sure, it may be a bit of a "stew of Theseus" situation where it's unclear how much of the original stew remains, but it's still a food that's lasted for months, right? Worry not! So long as it's maintained at the right temperature and refreshed periodically, perpetual stew is perfectly safe to eat.