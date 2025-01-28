The Origins Of Booyah, The Upper Midwest's Favorite Stew

It seems like every part of the United States has its own communal food — the kind of food you can make a whole lot of and invite a bunch of people over for a party or a fundraiser. New England has clam bakes, the South has barbecue, the Southeast has Brunswick stew. And as for the Upper Midwest? They have booyah, of course.

"Booyah" isn't just what you might say when you win a lot of tickets at Dave & Buster's. It's also a stew tradition going back over a century, becoming a staple of social events and fundraisers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan (it's almost as entrenched as the popular Friday fish fry). The precise ingredients depend upon the person making it, but in general it's a stew based around some kind of meat (typically beef, pork, and/or chicken) and whatever vegetables one has on hand. (The picture above shows carrots, peas, and potatoes, but other recipes may also include cabbage, green beans, rutabaga, and plenty else.) As is often the case with regionally beloved dishes, there is some fierce debate as to what is and is not acceptable in booyah, with some scorning the inclusion of a tomato base, rice, and/or noodles. But where, exactly, did this dish come from, and why does it have such a funny name? It depends on who you ask.