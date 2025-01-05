Where Does Brunswick Stew Actually Come From?

Before we ask where Brunswick stew comes from, it's worth asking what Brunswick stew is in the first place. Despite having a remarkably New England-sounding name, Brunswick stew is a Southern specialty, a tomato-based stew that has historically consisted of just about anything people could cobble together. (It's part of a long tradition of throwing whatever you have in a pot and cooking it that also includes dishes like budae jjigae, or Korean Army Base Stew.) The meat of the stew is usually chicken or pulled pork, but in lean times rabbit or even squirrel has been used instead. In terms of vegetables, people made use of whatever was convenient — mostly onions, corn, and beans (lima or butter, depending on where they were).

Brunswick stew is a staple of Southern hospitality, even though there's some disagreement as to where in the South it came from. There are two different places, one in Virginia and one in Georgia, that claim to be the origin of Brunswick stew — and some argue that it goes back even further than that.