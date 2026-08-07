11 New Grocery Store Ice Cream Flavors Not Enough People Know About (Yet)

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Over 80% of all ice cream is purchased from the supermarket, but stores have come a long way from the days where offerings were limited to basic chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. Sure, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States may still be pretty basic, but if you want customers to keep coming back you need to offer new sensations.

Grocery store ice cream might not be quite as unusual as some of the more outré scoops you'll find at ice cream parlors – we don't see supermarkets rushing to stock frozen treats made with blue cheese, tomatoes, or mealworms anytime soon. Even so, the industry is branching out in many different directions. Some of this year's new ice cream offerings include flavors inspired by mythical creatures, one is meant to resemble a psychedelic t-shirt, and another shares the colors and flavors of a Fourth of July favorite that dates back to the Cold War. Still others evoke nostalgia, and one specific flavor couldn't be more romantic if it tried.

Each ice cream on this list is a house brand featured only in a particular store chain or its affiliates. Some come in budget-friendly tubs but others are more exclusive private label offerings only offered by the pint. As always, availability and price may vary by location.