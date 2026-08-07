11 New Grocery Store Ice Cream Flavors Not Enough People Know About (Yet)
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Over 80% of all ice cream is purchased from the supermarket, but stores have come a long way from the days where offerings were limited to basic chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. Sure, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States may still be pretty basic, but if you want customers to keep coming back you need to offer new sensations.
Grocery store ice cream might not be quite as unusual as some of the more outré scoops you'll find at ice cream parlors – we don't see supermarkets rushing to stock frozen treats made with blue cheese, tomatoes, or mealworms anytime soon. Even so, the industry is branching out in many different directions. Some of this year's new ice cream offerings include flavors inspired by mythical creatures, one is meant to resemble a psychedelic t-shirt, and another shares the colors and flavors of a Fourth of July favorite that dates back to the Cold War. Still others evoke nostalgia, and one specific flavor couldn't be more romantic if it tried.
Each ice cream on this list is a house brand featured only in a particular store chain or its affiliates. Some come in budget-friendly tubs but others are more exclusive private label offerings only offered by the pint. As always, availability and price may vary by location.
A classic fruit and chocolate flavor pairing
Chocolate chips make banana bread 1,000 times better and chocolate-covered frozen bananas are a delight. Albertson's sees this and ups the ante with its new Signature Select Chocolate Covered Banana Ice Cream. The base is banana and the ice cream features a flavorful fudge swirl alongside a sprinkling of chocolate chips for added texture.
Purchase a pint of Signature Select Chocolate Covered Banana Ice Cream at Albertson's for $2.49.
Citrusy, creamy, and cheesy
Kroger rolled out its 2026 summer ice creams a few months early and springtime shoppers were excited to see that lemon cheesecake featured among the new flavors. Kroger Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream has a citrus-flavored base, but cheesecake pieces and graham cracker crumbs take it up to the next level.
Purchase a 48-ounce carton of Kroger Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream at Kroger for $2.99.
Cookie Monster's maritime cousin
Walmart has a great private label ice cream lineup (here's how we ranked 17 Great Value ice cream flavors). This spring the brand went all-in on whimsy with a few new fantasy-inspired ice creams. Great Value Cookie Kraken is named after the mythical sea monster and consists of vanilla ice cream that's been tinted baby blue, swirled with brownie batter, and stuffed with chunks of chocolate cookie dough. As a certain other blue monster might say, ""Om nom nom nom!"
Purchase a 48-ounce carton of Great Value Cookie Kraken Ice Cream at Walmart for $3.87.
Flavorful meets whimsical
Cookie Kraken wasn't the only fantasy flavor Walmart dropped this spring. It also introduced Great Value Unicorn Sprinkle Ice Cream. This colorful concoction is a playful spin on birthday cake with a yellow, pink, and blue cake-flavored ice cream base and a purple frosting swirl. True to its name, the concoction also includes colorful candy confetti sprinkles.
Purchase a 48-ounce carton of Great Value Unicorn Sprinkle Ice Cream at Walmart for $3.87.
A flavor to fall in love with
Birthday cake ice cream might seem like something for the kids, but Kroger's new Private Selection Wedding Cake Ice Cream definitely has grown-up appeal. This product consists of frosting-flavored ice cream with chunks of white cake and a berry swirl, and it was one of our Kroger finds for June 2026. It arrived in stores in time for wedding season, but we're hoping it sticks around to celebrate many anniversaries.
Purchase a 48-ounce carton of Private Selection Wedding Cake Ice Cream at Kroger for $5.99.
This flavor is the bomb (pop)
This past July the United States celebrated its 250th birthday and Kroger was a few months early to the party with a patriotic new ice cream flavor called Red, White & Blue. Okay, technically it's not ice cream but rather a frozen dairy dessert, and one Kroger customer characterized its cherry, lime, and blue raspberry stripes as having a sherbet-like consistency. If those flavors sound familiar it's because they echo the same combination used in America's favorite patriotic popsicle.
Purchase a 48-ounce carton of Kroger Red White and Blue Frozen Dairy Dessert at Kroger for $2.99.
Ice cream inspired by a Mexican dessert
Churros are a pastry of mysterious origins but have been around for centuries. They've recently been surging in popularity to the point where you now see churro-flavored breakfast cereal, sunflower seeds, and even Takis. Albertson's is boarding the bandwagon in a somewhat more standard way by using the original dessert to inspire another one. Signature Select Churro Ice Cream has a cinnamon-flavored base with a caramel swirl and both churro bits and waffle cone pieces used as mix-ins.
Purchase a pint of Signature Select Churro Ice Cream at Albertson's for $2.49.
Kitchen sink ice cream
Trader Joe's latest ice cream flavor is called All Mixed Up for a reason which becomes apparent as soon as you open the carton (or read the label). Not only does the vanilla ice cream have a ribbon of peanut butter flavoring running through it, but there are no fewer than four different mix-ins: chocolate sandwich cookie pieces, tiny chocolate peanut butter cups, pretzel bits with a candy coating, and multicolored sprinkles.
Purchase a pint of Trader Joe's All Mixed Up Ice Cream for $3.99.
A soda-free ice cream float
A few of Albertson's new summer ice cream flavors this year hark back to times gone by. Signature Select Root Beer Float Ice Cream, for one, is reminiscent of the old-fashioned soda fountain treat from which it takes its name. The ice cream itself is vanilla but there is a root beer-flavored swirl and (for extra verisimilitude) chips of root beer-flavored fizzy candy providing a hint of carbonation.
Purchase a pint of Signature Select Root Beer Float Ice Cream at Albertson's for $2.49.
A stroll down the boardwalk in ice cream form
Albertson's other nostalgic summer flavor was inspired by a candy associated with trips to seaside vacation destinations. Signature Select Strawberry Saltwater Taffy Ice Cream is strawberry-flavored as per the name but it also includes pieces of strawberry saltwater taffy. This chewy candy gives the ice cream a texture you won't get from too many other flavors.
Purchase a pint of Signature Select Strawberry Saltwater Taffy Ice Cream at Albertson's for $2.49.
A tie-dyed flavor trio
Superman is a mysterious ice cream flavor mostly known in the Midwest, but this year Kroger took it nationwide with an ice cream flavor it calls Tie Dye Burst. The name may sound like a Cherry Garcia knockoff but the ice cream itself is a tri-color swirl of yellow (vanilla), red (cherry), and blue (blue moon). So committed is Kroger to this flavor that it sells the ice cream in both pints and tubs, with the latter costing just $0.70 more.
Purchase Kroger Tie Dye Burst Ice Cream at Kroger starting at $2.29.