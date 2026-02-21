14 Ice Cream Parlors With The Most Unusual Flavors In The US

Ice cream is about as classic a dessert as you can get. Whether you enjoy your cold treat served on a stick, in a cup, or piled high on a fresh waffle cone, it's one of the most popular desserts in the country for a reason. But despite the seemingly unanimous love, favorite flavors are a little harder to pin down. The most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. vary widely and go beyond the basics. Still, most parlors you visit will have the usual selection of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and so on.

These are staples that satisfy little Susie, Grandpa John, and everyone in between. However, in recent years, ice cream options have increasingly gone further down the experimental route. This development follows a broader trend of consumers seeking out more exciting flavor combinations and brands rising to meet the demand. That's how you end up with products like Kraft Mac and Cheese Ice Cream.

While many of these intriguing items fly on and off shelves as limited-time offers, there are parlors out there dedicated to scooping fun flavors year-round. These ice cream shops have some of the most unusual flavors in the U.S., from scoops that taste like cheese puffs with a spicy kick to roasted beets accented with mint. These may even be the classics of the future.