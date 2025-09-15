Must-Try Texas Foods Everyone Should Eat At Least Once

Chicken-fried steak is a must-try dish in the Lone Star State. It's also a prime example of early Texans transforming a less-desirable cut of meat into a mouthwatering meal. The dish is traditionally made from round steak, which is naturally lean and tough. To overcome the toughness, the steak is tenderized and dredged in milk and flour before being fried. The preparation is suspiciously similar to wiener schnitzel, leading many historians to believe German immigrants are to thank for this dish.

Nowadays, while most chicken-fried steaks are deep-fried, the original method was to fry them in a skillet and use the leftover drippings to make gravy. There are numerous places to get a good chicken-fried steak in Texas, but many people choose Mary's Cafe in the small town of Strawn. Located about halfway between Dallas and Abilene, Strawn has under 600 residents, but Mary's orders some 700 pounds of steak per week to feed the crowds that flock to the restaurant. Don't worry if you can't make it to Strawn, though. Chicken-fried steak is served at restaurants and diners statewide.