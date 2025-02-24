How Many States Have A Whataburger?

Whataburger is one of the best burger chains and is a pillar of the fast food industry across the Southern states. Despite the fact that the majority of states aren't home to even one Whataburger location, the chain is still beloved by countless Americans across the country. As of today, 16 states have at least one Whataburger restaurant within them. The more than 1,000 Whataburger locations can be found in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, meaning those in the Northern states are out of luck when it comes to regularly dining at the chain restaurant.

While it may seem as though very few states get to enjoy Whataburger, it still doubles the number of states that In-N-Out can be found in as of now. Plus, the lack of access to Whataburger may not be a long-term problem for some distant fans as the popular burger chain is steadily expanding into new states. South Carolina's first Whataburger opened in July 2024, for example, and North Carolina is set to open up at least eight Whataburger locations by the end of 2025.