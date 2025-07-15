For The Creamiest Queso, Grab This Cheese (Hint: It's Straight From Mexico)

Being the most convenient way to whip together some game-day nachos or totchos (tater tot nachos), I'll never give store-bought queso the cold shoulder. Yet, when I'm craving something with a bit more personality, making it at home is the only way to go. Armed with some kind of cream, cheese, and flavorful seasonings, creating a queso dip that's in a whole other league compared to grocery store varieties is reasonably straightforward. However, not just any old cheese will do. Procuring the right type of cheese is paramount for a velvety outcome. Justin Mosel, chef and executive culinary director at Rubio's Coastal Grill, has just the thing.

"Supremo Queso Chihuahua is the best to use," Mosel told The Takeout. "It's 100% natural, made from Grade A whole milk, and imparts a buttery flavor." Sometimes dubbed queso menonita as an homage to the Mennonites who started making the cheese in the 1920s after they settled in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, the cheese's softness is one of the primary characteristics that sets it apart from other choices for a stellar queso dip. The buttery flavor is often subtle, comparable to a soft-spoken mozzarella, but its strength lies in its gooey meltability.

Still, it isn't a type of cheese you'll find at every grocery store. While it's a terrific first choice if you can get your hands on it, you might be forced to look to alternatives depending on where you live. Thankfully, Mosel has some advice on substitutes for queso chihuahua as well.