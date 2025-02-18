How To Transform Costco Chili Into A Delicious Party Dip
Costco never fails to produce ready-made meals that are easily transformed into even grander, crowd-pleasing options. Take the beef chili, for example, which comes in a gigantic plastic tub in the deli section. At less than four bucks a pound, it is the perfect foundation for a savory, addictive, and affordable party dip your guests will love. Costco's version features ground beef, pinto and kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, peppers, spices, sugar, and vinegar, so while it isn't a bean-free Texas chili, it is still versatile enough to meld with a myriad of flavors and textures. The toughest decision you'll make is figuring out the best dip recipe to use.
You can combine the beef chili with delicious Velveeta cheese and some milk or half-and-half in a slow cooker. Throw in Rotel tomatoes (a crucial queso ingredient) and let everything melt together to make creamy chili queso. Or, warm up the beef chili with cream cheese on the stovetop and finish it off with a big dollop of full-fat Greek yogurt for a luscious and tangy warm dip. You can even use Costco's chili as the warm base for layers of pico de gallo, cheese, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole for a twist on a seven-layer dip.
Best toppings and dippers for chili dip
Now that you've made a delicious dip with Costco chili, you're ready for the fun part: loading it up with toppings and selecting the best dippers. What's better with chili than plenty of cheese? Sprinkle on salty cotija crumbles, freshly grated cheddar cheese, spicy pepper jack, or savory smoked gouda.
For freshness, opt for chopped cilantro, sliced jalapeños, a squeeze of fresh lime juice, thinly sliced scallions, diced red onion, some halved cherry tomatoes, or cubes of avocado. These ingredients will add visual intrigue and pops of flavor to any dip you create.
Pick dippers that have enough structure to hold the dip without crumbling. Corn chips, Tostitos Scoops, or solid tortilla chips like the ones from Chipotle are great options. Celery sticks, carrot sticks, and sliced jicama add crunch and flavor, too. Even pita chips, rice crackers, Triscuits, or small crostinis will work. Variety is the spice of life, so the more options you have, the better.