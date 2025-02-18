How To Transform Costco Chili Into A Delicious Party Dip

Costco never fails to produce ready-made meals that are easily transformed into even grander, crowd-pleasing options. Take the beef chili, for example, which comes in a gigantic plastic tub in the deli section. At less than four bucks a pound, it is the perfect foundation for a savory, addictive, and affordable party dip your guests will love. Costco's version features ground beef, pinto and kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, peppers, spices, sugar, and vinegar, so while it isn't a bean-free Texas chili, it is still versatile enough to meld with a myriad of flavors and textures. The toughest decision you'll make is figuring out the best dip recipe to use.

You can combine the beef chili with delicious Velveeta cheese and some milk or half-and-half in a slow cooker. Throw in Rotel tomatoes (a crucial queso ingredient) and let everything melt together to make creamy chili queso. Or, warm up the beef chili with cream cheese on the stovetop and finish it off with a big dollop of full-fat Greek yogurt for a luscious and tangy warm dip. You can even use Costco's chili as the warm base for layers of pico de gallo, cheese, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole for a twist on a seven-layer dip.