Where Were Fajitas Actually Invented?

If you grew up in the American Southwest, you probably have memories of sitting in a Tex-Mex joint with your family. Free chips and salsa, cheap Corona and Modelo, ridiculous birthday songs, and, of course, the sizzle and smell of fajitas. Even if you can't see the smoke from the hot cast iron pan served at the table next to you, you can hear and smell this delicious dish a mile away. It may come as some surprise, then, that fajitas are not "authentic" to Mexican cuisine. It's a Tex-Mex dish through and through, meaning their origins lay in the interaction between Texan ranchers and Mexican cowboys (vaqueros).

Vaqueros working the ranches of Southwest Texas in the 1930s needed to eat while they worked, so ranchers would offer skirt steaks to the workers, not least because it was the cheapest cut of beef. The steak was often flavored by leftover fat and cooked directly over mesquite coals. You could find workers tenderizing the meat beforehand by beating it across rocks before leaving them in lime juice all day. This humble, workday meal slowly became the American darling it is today, truly taking off in the 1970s when it became a menu item on several restaurants throughout Texas, particularly Houston. The popularity of fajitas grew from there thanks to their customizability, cheap ingredients, and the showy sizzle it makes when it's served.