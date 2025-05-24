This Is One Of Sabrina Carpenter's Favorite Meals (And No, It Doesn't Include Espresso)

Sabrina Carpenter hasn't shied away from sharing her food and beverage preferences both on and off stage. But ironically, the "Espresso" singer isn't a huge fan of coffee, noting that she has a difficult time finishing a cup due to its heavier flavor profile. Carpenter actually prefers lighter-tasting yerba mate, a tea-like drink from Argentina, when she needs a boost.

Once she's fully caffeinated and ready for a bite, her best-loved meal is a simple, satisfying Mexican-inspired dish. "My favorite food is actually fajitas. Chicken fajitas are my favorite," the singer shared in an Instagram Live (via YouTube). Carpenter attributes her deep love of fajitas to her dad. In a Father's Day post on the platform X, she paid tribute to her father for teaching her how to make the beloved meal. "Dadda thank u for teaching me how to make fajitas," Carpenter wrote. "I will carry that with me for the rest of my life."