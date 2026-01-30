The Hands Down Best Ice Cream Parlors In Every State
Ice cream is the ultimate comfort food. It's super cool (literally), and one of those rare foods that seems to contain some sort of magical powers. There's just no other logical explanation for the indescribable way that first spoonful or lick transports us away from the present moment to a simpler, sweeter place in time. Our memory banks are filled with sweet recollections of sundaes on summer vacations, waffle cones and long walks on the boardwalk at the beach, and even nostalgic memories of nerve-riddled first dates at the local dairy bar. Whatever the reverie, ice cream can take us right back, lick-ety split.
It's a feeling (and blessed break) so many of us chase when we take that first bite, lick, or sip, and everything else goes quiet, leaving us with one sweet moment of comfort in a cone. And once you find that place that cranks out a special kind of sugar-fueled sorcery? You can't stop talking about it, telling all your friends, and sharing this magical spot so others can also enjoy a dairy-induced away moment.
It seems like every state has that place, and we went on a hunt to find it for you. After all, we've covered the best ice cream flavors and the best ice cream toppings, we figured it was high time we tackled the best ice cream parlors in every state (based on the buzz from fans who have found the magic, then marveled about it online).
Alabama: Trowbridge's Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop
Walking into Trowbridge's Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop in Alabama feels like winding back the clock, whisking you away into a world where soda fountains reigned supreme and you waited for your sundae or cone seated at the counter. This Florence staple has been scoopin' and shakin' since 1918. While fans praise everything, the flavor they absolutely fawn over is the iconic orange-pineapple ice cream.
facebook.com/people/Trowbridges-Ice-Cream
(256) 764-1503
316 N Court St, Florence, AL 35630
Alaska: Wild Scoops
This spot is true to its slogan "Local. Adventurous. Wildly Delicious." Wild Scoops is an Alaskan micro-creamery that centers its flavor offerings around what grows, blooms, and thrives locally, turning ingredients found in the Last Frontier into frozen dreams (and real conversation fodder). Think birch syrup, wild berries, and more, creating sweet, unique scoops that not only garner attention, but make you pause, grin, and immediately start planning your return to this frozen frontier.
(907) 744-7295
530 E Benson Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Novel Ice Cream
You could safely say Novel Ice Cream knows its facts. Fact one? Warm donuts and cold ice cream are better together. This cool combination is given a nod in Novel's now-famous Dough Melt, which takes a fresh glazed donut and fills it with a splendid scoop of small-batch ice cream. Novel rotates its flavors regularly, so there's always an exciting new option to explore. The parlor has already gained national attention, so word is clearly getting out.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Trash Ice Cream
Things get trippy when you decide to mix it up at Trash Ice Cream, a frozen sweets parlor that is pure 1980s joy. Think electric neon energy filling every nook and cranny, and that's just describing the totally tubular vibe. As for the ice cream itself? It's a literal choose-your-own-adventure wrapped in a waffle cone (or cup). Choose a base, mix in some "trash" (cereal, candy, etc.), then finish it all off with even more toppings.
Multiple locations
California: An's Dry Cleaning
Housed in a former dry cleaners, An's Dry Cleaning (the name an obvious nod to its locale) takes that nod even further with fabric-themed flavors. Think Leather, featuring brown butter with cookies, or Cashmere, giving goat cheese sweetened just enough with honey energy. Every visit starts with samples, and the menu rotates regularly. Clearly, curiosity and cloth are highly regarded here. It's no surprise An's has earned national praise.
(619) 450-6166
3017 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116
Colorado: Nuggs Ice Cream
Nuggs feels like the neighborhood ice cream shop you wish you'd grown up with just around the corner. Family-owned and deeply ingrained in the East Denver community, Nuggs was created with a vision of bringing real-deal ice cream scoops to a spot that really needed them. Based on traffic, it's safe to say that vision has been realized, along with some ice cream waffle tacos, banana splits, and more to boot.
(720) 465-9473
5135 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80220
Connecticut: Robbs Farm LLC
You could say this next entry is super GOAT-coded. Robb's Farm Ice Cream Shop turns a stop for dessert into a farm field(trip) of dreams. This family-run spot gives its regularly rotating homemade ice cream scoops fun names inspired by barn life and a healthy sense of humor (looking at you, llama delight). Speaking of llamas, you might just spot them while deciding what will fill you cone, or even goats.
facebook.com/RobbsFarmIceCreamShop
(860) 657-8235
91 Wassuc Rd, Glastonbury, CT 06033
Delaware: Hopkins Farm Creamery
Hopkins Farm Creamery is just about the nearest thing to cow-to-cone you can get. The ice cream is made right on the farm (cheekily named Green Acres), using milk from the cows grazing nearby. It doesn't get much fresher than that. Based on the rave reviews, it appears Green Acres really is the place to be, and one even Eva Gabor herself would think was fabulous, darling.
(302) 645-7163
18186 Dairy Farm Rd, Lewes, DE 19958
Florida: Cherry Smash
Talk about a throwback, when it comes to vintage energy, Cherry Smash smashes it out of the park. Filled with memorabilia harkening to yesteryear, the decor here may be charming but it's the ice cream that keeps customers coming back. The sundaes are legendary for living LARGE, and everything from hand-spun shakes to candy-crowned creations deliver amazing taste and a trip down memory lane. Suffice to say, it's cherry indeed.
(954) 346-0999
8000 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33067
Georgia: eighty7sweets Vegan Ice Cream Company
Converting skeptics one scoop at a time, eighty7sweets is proving plant-based ice cream can still move people (but without the actual moo). This tiny Atlanta shop serves vegan, coconut-based scoops with creative flavors. Even non-vegans line up for a taste, coming curious (maybe even non-plussed?) and leaving convinced. And you can't talk about eighty7sweets without mentioning West End Wakanda, a black mystery flavor kids especially find super cool.
(470) 378-7956
56 Broad St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Hawaii: Homegrown Cone
At Homegrown Cone, staying local is more than lip service, and the ice cream itself feels like an act of aloha. Every order begins with locally grown fruit that's blended on the spot with dairy ice cream or vegan coconut gelato. That means you can literally watch your creation come to life before your very eyes. (Look at you, frozen dessert Frankenstein!) But no worries, these "monsters" are all good.
(808) 556-7889
75-5663 Palani Rd Ste A, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Idaho: Panhandle Cone & Coffee
Panhandle Cone & Coffee is what happens when backyard ice cream dreams become a deliciously sweet reality. When the Dillon family brought their homemade recipes from Southern Oregon straight to Sandpoint, Idaho, in the form of sensational scoops, it was an instant success. Flavors here change with the seasons (popular picks have included Salted Caramel and Brown Butter Cookie), and locals in the community can't seem to get enough of what the Dillons are doling out.
Multiple locations
Illinois: Nube´s Ice Cream & Coffee Shop
Behold, the power of cheese. At first glance, an order from Nube's Ice Cream might leave you perplexed. This family-owned parlor is fast becoming famous for its homemade ice cream inspired by Ecuadorian flavors (think lulo, soursop, and passion fruit), finished with a shower of grated cheese on top. The owners call its magical appeal "grandma's secret," and it certainly has people hushed (as in speechless).
(773) 358-0857
4442 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640
Indiana: Grannie's Cookie Jars & Ice Cream Parlor
Grannie's Cookie Jars & Ice Cream Parlor is ... a lot. A lot of cookie jars, that is. Thousands of these British biscuit bins cover every nook and cranny, officially making this the world's largest cookie jar collection. But the real attraction here is the ice cream served up in crisp, warm, homemade waffle cones. People may come for the jars, but they leave smiling thanks to these scoops.
(765) 647-1966
19041 Lovers Ln, Metamora, IN 47030
Iowa: Black Cat Ice Cream
Named after a tough-as-nails rescue cat, Black Cat Ice Cream is a Des Moines favorite known for its creative, rotating flavors. One buzzed about find, Killer Bee, features hot honey ice cream with a burnt sugar swirl that really spices things up, while choices like Chocolate and Swiss Cake Rolls cater to the more classically inclined sweet-tooth. It's no surprise Black Cat has earned national awards, as this parlor is clearly the cat's meow of Iowa.
(515) 689-7466
Multiple locations
Kansas: The Golden Scoop
The Golden Rule is at work at The Golden Scoop, where doing good for others comes right back to customers via great ice cream and good energy. This nonprofit ice cream shop creates meaningful jobs for individuals with developmental disabilities, and the locals are big fans of both the sweets and the worthy sentiment behind it all. The ice cream is scratch-made, and the joy in the air is infectious.
(913) 283-8044
9540 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66207
Kentucky: Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream
Crank & Boom may have had humble beginnings (it all started with a $60 ice cream maker and a genius idea to pair coconut ice cream with some killer Thai food), but it is now nationally recognized and one of Kentucky's most beloved scoop shops. Known for its eclectic flavors, homemade waffle cones, and community adoration, Crank & Boom has officially exploded onto the Bluegrass State sweets scene, with no signs of fizzling.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Angelo Brocato
That dream trip to Italy just not in the budget this year? No worries, because a visit to Angelo Brocato feels like stepping straight into a town in Sicily, complete with slow-churned gelato, lemon ice, spumoni, and cannoli made the old (right) way. Family run for over a century (its original creator hailing from Palermo), this old-fashioned parlor has been named the most iconic in Louisiana. And that tracks, because we are definitely paying attention.
(504) 486-1465
214 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: Smiling Hill Farm
At Smiling Hill Farm, the ice cream comes straight from the cows onsite, so you can literally go say hi (and maybe even thank them for their part in all the "udder" deliciousness). This multi-generation family farm offers fresh scoops made with farm milk, plus a full farm experience, complete with animals just waiting to be petted. There's something extra comforting about knowing exactly where the ice cream you're savoring all started.
(207) 775-4818
781 County Rd, Westbrook, ME 04092
Maryland: Moo Moo Cows Ice Cream
Moo Moo Cows' ultra-fresh ice cream (proudly made with milk from a third-generation dairy farm) has helped it earn a high ranking on lists of the best ice cream shops in America. Customers can expect to choose from 25 to 30 ice cream flavors daily, as well as yummy soft serve (looking at you, Cinnamon Toast Crunch), and house-made waffle cones.
(443) 261-2697
926 Light St Ste 1, Baltimore, Maryland 21230
Massachusetts: Richardson's Ice Cream
Richardson's Ice Cream serves farm-to-cone scoops made mere steps from the cows responsible for the milk. This family-run dairy has crafted ice cream for generations, turning its milk into dozens of flavors right onsite at its Middleton farm. Visitors can tour the working farm, then grab the freshest scoops they'll ever taste, which locals swear by.
(978) 774-5450
156 S Main St, Middleton, MA 01949
Michigan: Ray's Ice Cream
Founded in 1958, Ray's Ice Cream is a Royal Oak favorite that still operates like a classic soda fountain, complete with molded ice cream. Using long-cherished recipes, the ice cream comes in a wide variety of flavors and has been listed among Detroit's best. For decades, local families have lined up to enjoy Ray's, introducing its sweetness to the next generation.
(248) 549-5256
4233 Coolidge Hwy, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Minnesota: 2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
The family-owned 2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery represents modern Minnesota in its sweetest form. This Saint Paul shop opened in 2020 and quickly earned national recognition. Thanks to a lineup of at least 18 flavors, plus homemade waffle cones and friendly service, 2 Scoops landed on Yelp's nationwide Top 100 Ice Cream Shops list in 2025. And that friendly service? Locals rave about the welcoming vibe almost as much as the scoops served.
(651) 645-0227
921 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104
Mississippi: Borroum's Drug Store & Soda Fountain
Serving up scoops since 1865, Borroum's Drug Store and Soda Fountain is Mississippi's oldest continuously operating drug store and soda fountain. It has been a family run institution since day one, and going on seven generations now. Vintage decor and classic treats like malts, banana splits, and ice cream sodas not only delight taste buds, but take one back in time.
(662) 286-3361
604 E Waldron St, Corinth, MS 38834
Missouri: Sugarwitch
From its humble beginning as a simple pop up, Sugarwitch has now grown to a bonafide St. Louis ice cream shop sweetheart. It is known for its imaginative ice cream sandwiches ("witches") named after famous iconic characters (here's looking at you, Elphaba and Cruella). Beyond this creatively playful menu, Sugarwitch also makes its mark on the community as a proudly queer-owned space that gives back to local nonprofits.
(573) 234-0042
7726 Virginia Ave, St. Louis, MO 63111
Montana: Sweet Peaks
First opened in Whitefish in 2010, Sweet Peaks Ice Cream is a family run creamery that has expanded to multiple locations statewide, all while earning national recognition. Known for sourcing local ingredients and wowing customers with its assortment of creative flavor options (plum cardamom pistachio, anyone?), Sweet Peaks is the place locals recommend, which makes perfect sense as it keeps winning best ice cream honors year after year.
Multiple locations
Nebraska: Coneflower Creamery
Coneflower Creamery is Nebraska's North Star when it comes to being a shining example of doing scoops right. Proudly farm to cone, Coneflower builds its seasonal, rotating ice cream flavor lineup around the fresh ingredients that can be sourced directly from local suppliers. It has been recognized with national awards and has been listed on Yelp's top 100 ice cream shop rankings. Customers can also find floats, ice cream sandwiches, and more to sweeten their days.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Steve's Homemade Ice Cream
Steve's Homemade Ice Cream, helmed by owner Steve Cordes, is a Fernley favorite. Cordes learned the tricks of the trade while working at a Staten Island soda fountain. He then brought his know how west to found Steve's, where every ice cream batch is made fresh onsite. Flavors vary, with some rotating based on seasonal availability, and reviewers especially appreciate Steve's friendly service.
facebook.com/p/Steves-Homemade-Ice-Cream
(775) 575-0500
225 Us Highway 95a N, Fernley, NV 89408
New Hampshire: Hayward's Family Ice Cream
Family-owned since 1940, Hayward's Family Ice Cream is a beloved sweets stop that supports local farmers while providing generous scoops to neighbors and visitors passing through. Its Appalachian Trail flavor, featuring espresso ice cream with Heath bar pieces and fudge, is a noted favorite that captures the shop's creative flair. Voted among the state's best handmade ice creams, Hayward's feels like a no brainer for our best list.
(603) 672-8383
383 Elm St, Milford, NH 03055
New Jersey: The Bent Spoon
The Bent Spoon is bending the rules when it comes to what makes ice cream tick. This Princeton favorite bucks mass production trends by going full artisanal, making everything in-house (with seasonal ingredients sourced locally to boot). Customers come in droves to devour creative, unique flavors (think tasty treats like lavender mascarpone and avocado lemon), alongside constantly rotating surprises. It's also been listed among the top 10 shops in America.
(609) 924-2368
35 Palmer Square W, Princeton, NJ 08542
New Mexico: Mrs. Sprinkles
You could confidently say Mrs. Sprinkles sprinkles pure joy throughout Albuquerque's frozen dessert scene. Full of vibrant energy and playful in really leaning into whimsy and glee, this sprinkle-obsessed ice cream shop was clearly designed to make people smile. With colorful decor, over-the-top sundaes, and plenty of dairy-free options, locals flock to this fantasyland of sweet treats, crowning it the city's best.
facebook.com/MrsSprinklesIceCream
(505) 489-6137
3107 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
New York: Chinatown Ice Cream Factory
If broadening your horizons is on the menu, Chinatown Ice Cream Factory has your name written all over it. This shop has served flavorful scoops since the late 1970s. Family-owned and made in house, its famous flavors include options like black sesame, red bean, and even don tot, the latter of which is inspired by Chinese egg custard tarts. Almond cookie is also a big hit, blending in cookies from a nearby Chinatown bakery.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Andia's Ice Cream
Founded by James Beard fellow Andia Xouris – who's also the only female Grand Master Ice Cream Chef in the South – Andia's Ice Cream is known for its inventive flavors (hello, baklava). While the exact lineup varies, you can find six monthly favorites at each location, plus a range of Andia's signature flavors, and always one vegan option. Monster shakes stacked with cupcakes and torched marshmallow fluff also create instant fans.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Duchessa Gelato
Duchessa Gelato showcases North Dakota dairy at its most dazzling. Made by Cows & Co. Creamery, every scoop at Duchessa Gelato starts with raw milk from the family's own farm located near Carrington. Inspired by cherished European gelato traditions, including the use of a traditional Italian trick known as the "hot process," each Duchessa flavor is crafted from scratch. Locals especially appreciate the quality and freshness of this made-on-farm gelato operation.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream
Founded by a dynamic duo of brothers in 1999, Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream is a Cleveland-born favorite that proudly crafts small-batch ice cream using local dairy and fair trade ingredients as much as possible. Customers can pick from 35 rotating flavors (including vegan options) at any of the scoop shops now in operation statewide. At the Ohio City flagship, guests can even watch ice cream being made inside a historic former theater.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Boom Town Creamery
From day one, Oklahoma City-born Boom Town Creamery has proved a local favorite. With several Oklahoma locations now in service, much of its success certainly stems from the shop making everything in-house, even its toppings. With 24 rotating flavors and repeated awards earned for its vanilla and chocolate in particular, Boom Town offers patrons dynamite taste and flavor explosions, with no signs of slowing down.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Cloud City
From its corner in Portland, Cloud City Ice Cream has earned national acclaim, landing a spot among Yelp's best ice cream shops list. It was also voted Portland's best, thanks to flavorful offerings that lean into nostalgia and add a generous sprinkling of creativity. Kids adore the sprinkle-dipped uni-cones, while adults appreciate the ice cream quality, best described as the ice cream of their childhoods, just better.
(971) 222-7765
4525 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
Pennsylvania: Mr. G's Ice Cream
Mr. G's Ice Cream, located inside the historic Twin Sycamores house, feels like a parlor straight from another era. Patrons can choose from rotating homemade flavors such as peppermint patty, pistachio, and coffee chip, or opt for shakes or sundaes. Nationally ranked and proudly local, Mr. G's combines a generous dose of history and some seriously good scoops to keep customers coming back.
(717) 334-7600
404 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Rhode Island: Tricycle Ice Cream
Tricycle Ice Cream masters the art of turning childhood fantasies into fanciful frozen treats. Known nationally for its gourmet ice cream sandwiches, Tricycle has also wooed superfans by famously reinventing the ice cream taco with its Fruity Pebble version (eat your heart out, Choco Taco). Brownies, blondies, cookies, and macarons often replace cones at this Providence shop, which first started at markets and events, but now draws lines out its brick and mortar door.
(401) 741-3549
70 Battey St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Sweet Cream Company
Since opening in 2012, Sweet Cream Company has become known for its handcrafted small-batch flavors designed to tap into that childlike sense of nostalgia in us all. The shop features a menu filled with shining stars, like its cookie sandwiches, which marry fresh cookies with frozen custard in creative and unique combinations, such as chocolate bacon. Flavors rotate, but smiles per scoop never waver.
(803) 251-3311
1627 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201
South Dakota: Stensland Family Farms Ice Cream
Stensland Family Farms Ice Cream is a true farm-to-cone success story. The Stensland family has worked the same land for over a century, and today they churn premium ice cream. Using a lactose-free base and high-quality ingredients, the family farm produces more than 80 flavors, including rotating seasonal favorites that come highly recommended by locals.
facebook.com/stenslandfamilyfarms
(605) 271-0833
3101 W 41st St Unit 109, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: Sarabha's Creamery
Since opening in 2022, Sarabha's Creamery has brought Indian-style ice cream to Nashville. Created by a former tech couple who escaped the rat race to deal sweets treats in Tennessee, this shop serves dense, low-air scoops unlike anything else in Music City. Here, rotating tastes like saffron pistachio, rose, and paan shine alongside masala chai. Locals love broadening their ice cream horizons, one scoop at a time.
(615) 953-7405
400 21st Ave S #201, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Lick Honest Ice Creams
Deeply dedicated to its farm-to-cone mission, Lick Honest Ice Creams sources its milk from grass-fed cows and partners with local growers for its fantastic ice cream flavors. The majority of its mix-ins and toppings are made in-house, and zero artificial shortcuts are on the menu here. Speaking of the menu, it rotates seasonally to help support its local-first vision.
Multiple locations
Utah: Aggie Ice Cream
It is no overstatement that Aggie Ice Cream is a Utah institution. Produced by Utah State University, every ice cream batch here uses local Cache Valley milk, known for its high butterfat content, resulting in exceptional creaminess that keeps customers coming back again and again. Sold on campus and at other locations statewide, Aggie Ice Cream's flavors have been recognized as among Utah's best, serving as shining, edible examples of academic acumen paired with ingenious creativity.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Canteen Creemee Company
Canteen Creemee Company proudly keeps one of Vermont's favorite summer traditions alive and well, all year round. Known for its rich maple creemees and rotating seasonal finds, this sweets spot serves higher-fat soft serve that locals insist is entirely in its own category. Lines are known to form for its sundaes topped with local fruit, crumbs, and whipped cream – and, of course, those iconic creemees.
(802) 496-6003
5123 Main St, Waitsfield, VT 05673
Virginia: Moo Thru
Founded by a fourth-generation farming family, Moo Thru ice cream is about the closest thing you can get from pasture to scoop. Slow churned using fresh milk and carefully curated ingredients — many of which are locally sourced — Moo Thru's classic flavors win national awards, with seasonal experiments that always keep customers on their toes. Having since expanded to multiple locations, Moo Thru is a beloved stop where quality, consistency, and family cows come together and make sweet magic.
Multiple locations
Washington: Frankie & Jo's
For those who instantly poo poo the idea of plant-based ice cream, Frankie & Jo's is changing minds, one delicious, dairy-free scoop at a time. This Seattle-born favorite uses sprouted cashew milk, oats, coconut, and seasonal produce to create creamy, inventive scoops, completely vegan-friendly and devoid of gluten. Flavors range from classic to wildly inventive, and its scoops have been nationally recognized. Suffice to say, locals are having an absolute cow over Frankie & Jo's (but not actually).
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Austin's Homemade Ice Cream
Austin's Homemade Ice Cream has been sweetening West Virginia since 1947. This family-run shop has passed recipes, techniques, and passion down from generation to generation. Known for unexpected hits (looking at you, grape pineapple) alongside award-winning classics like chocolate and vanilla, everything here is handmade every single day. With two locations and national recognition, Austin's remains a place where locals keep returning year after year.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor & Confectionery
The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor & Confectionery channels classic 1930s soda fountains, serving up cherished tried-and-true favorites like homemade ice cream, hand-pressed waffle cones, classic malts, banana splits, and flavored fountain sodas. Open since 1993, The Pearl also crafts its own chocolates, fudge, and nostalgic candies that will whisk you away to another sweet moment in time.
(608) 782-6655
207 Pearl St, La Crosse, WI 54601
Wyoming: Farson Mercantile
Farson Mercantile has long been a hallowed Wyoming roadside haunt, dating back to the early 1900s. This former trading post now draws crowds for its generous scoops and particularly massive "Big Cone" offerings, the largest of which features a stack of four scoops. That's some serious ice cream to tackle in one sitting. Lines are said to sometimes stretch into the parking lot, which must mean this Wyoming stop is truly serving, in every sense of the word.
(307) 273-9511
4048 US-191, Farson, WY 82932
Methodology
This collection of the best ice cream parlors in every state was compiled from online chatter on each state's gem. Specifically, we searched for the ice cream shops people just cannot seem to stop gabbing about online, reading customer reviews on the likes of Yelp and Reddit, food articles, and travel guides, and listening to plenty of local shout-outs that said "Go here, and RUN."
Social media was the supreme measuring stick with this one. If a parlor was praised again and again, it earned our attention — and a coveted place on this list of the best ice cream shops in each state.