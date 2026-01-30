The Hands Down Best Ice Cream Parlors In Every State

Ice cream is the ultimate comfort food. It's super cool (literally), and one of those rare foods that seems to contain some sort of magical powers. There's just no other logical explanation for the indescribable way that first spoonful or lick transports us away from the present moment to a simpler, sweeter place in time. Our memory banks are filled with sweet recollections of sundaes on summer vacations, waffle cones and long walks on the boardwalk at the beach, and even nostalgic memories of nerve-riddled first dates at the local dairy bar. Whatever the reverie, ice cream can take us right back, lick-ety split.

It's a feeling (and blessed break) so many of us chase when we take that first bite, lick, or sip, and everything else goes quiet, leaving us with one sweet moment of comfort in a cone. And once you find that place that cranks out a special kind of sugar-fueled sorcery? You can't stop talking about it, telling all your friends, and sharing this magical spot so others can also enjoy a dairy-induced away moment.

It seems like every state has that place, and we went on a hunt to find it for you. After all, we've covered the best ice cream flavors and the best ice cream toppings, we figured it was high time we tackled the best ice cream parlors in every state (based on the buzz from fans who have found the magic, then marveled about it online).