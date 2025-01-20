The Mississippi Soda Fountain Born From The End Of The Civil War

When you think of a soda fountain, you probably imagine the one at your local fast-food joint — self-serve and super crisp drinks. If you were to visit Corinth, Mississippi, and stop by a particular establishment called Borroum's Drug Store and Soda Fountain, you'd feel like you'd stepped back in time. This store was opened in the late 1800s by Dr. Andrew Jackson Borroum and has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Like many establishments that have stood the test of time, Borroum's has had several facelifts throughout the years. Still, two things that haven't changed at Borroum's are the authentic Southern menu and the vintage soda fountain.

Dr. Borroum's grandson, Col. James Lannes Borroum, added the soda fountain in the 1930s as part of a remodel of the drug store's restaurant. The same hardware is still used today and is maintained and kept pristine by the current owners: seventh-generation Borroum family members. Borroum's Drug Store is the oldest of its kind in Mississippi, which is astounding and makes the shop an interactive part of history for locals and visitors to enjoy.