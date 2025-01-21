The Alabama Ice Cream Parlor That Stands As The Oldest Operating Business In Town

The "Heart of Dixie" state is known for its diverse geography and plentiful barbecue options, but when it comes to the town of Florence, Alabama, ice cream is the star. For over a century, a quaint family-run shop named Trowbridge Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop has outlasted almost every business. Because of the evolving times, the Trowbridge family has learned to adapt when needed but stay true to themselves. The age-old mantra, "If it's not broken, don't fix it," is something the family keeps in mind as the years pass, and it's obviously worked for them.

They also know that "quality over quantity" rings true for customers. Keeping their prices fair and customer service top-notch will keep their business in full swing. But what's really interesting is the coincidental way original owner Paul Trowbridge stumbled upon Florence while driving through back in the day. Once he looked around at the community and small-town charm, he knew Alabama was where he wanted to bring his family and create his (what became a) multi-generational ice cream business.