The Alabama Ice Cream Parlor That Stands As The Oldest Operating Business In Town
The "Heart of Dixie" state is known for its diverse geography and plentiful barbecue options, but when it comes to the town of Florence, Alabama, ice cream is the star. For over a century, a quaint family-run shop named Trowbridge Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop has outlasted almost every business. Because of the evolving times, the Trowbridge family has learned to adapt when needed but stay true to themselves. The age-old mantra, "If it's not broken, don't fix it," is something the family keeps in mind as the years pass, and it's obviously worked for them.
They also know that "quality over quantity" rings true for customers. Keeping their prices fair and customer service top-notch will keep their business in full swing. But what's really interesting is the coincidental way original owner Paul Trowbridge stumbled upon Florence while driving through back in the day. Once he looked around at the community and small-town charm, he knew Alabama was where he wanted to bring his family and create his (what became a) multi-generational ice cream business.
What you'll find inside Trowbridge Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop
Trowbridge's has maintained history inside the shop, starting with the memorabilia collected over the last 100 years. While the overall ownership has been in the family since 1917, the outside staff has also been a mainstay for years. As for the ice cream, and food, the menu hasn't changed much since the early 1900s. While chili dogs with mustard put Trowbridge's on the map, they've always had ice cream in mind, as Paul was in the dairy business.
While hotdogs and other sandwiches remain on the menu today, the family partnered with Midwest Ice Cream Company early on to help create delicious ice cream flavors to draw in customers. They made their famous orange-pineapple flavor that couldn't be found elsewhere ... initially. Paul tried to strike a deal with the company only to produce the ice cream flavor for his store. Unfortunately, that didn't stick, and it eventually sold elsewhere. Nonetheless, if you're in the area, check out Trowbridge's to experience a simpler time where quality products, fair prices, and memories are the focal point of the experience.