What's New At Kroger In June 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

Summer is here at last and Kroger's rolling out its seasonal lineup to greet it. So, what does summertime look like for Kroger shoppers? Apparently, it's going to be sweet, cold, and creamy; of all the items on Kroger's website that are listed as new in June, nearly 80% are frozen desserts. Needless to say, we've included quite a few of these, but we did our due diligence and found a few non-ice cream items to round out the list. Nearly everything here is a snack food, but that's okay since our taste buds deserve a little vacation, too.

One disclaimer about the newness of these items. You may have seen some of them before but they went away for a while and are now back on store shelves. Other items are brand new to Kroger, but your store may have seen an early roll-out so they've been available for several weeks now. Conversely, it's also possible that your Kroger or Kroger affiliate has yet to see some of these items. If you see something that intrigues you and your store doesn't seem to have it in stock just yet, you can ask the store manager when it'll be in. You can also check Kroger's website to see if the item is available for home delivery.