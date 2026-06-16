What's New At Kroger In June 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
Summer is here at last and Kroger's rolling out its seasonal lineup to greet it. So, what does summertime look like for Kroger shoppers? Apparently, it's going to be sweet, cold, and creamy; of all the items on Kroger's website that are listed as new in June, nearly 80% are frozen desserts. Needless to say, we've included quite a few of these, but we did our due diligence and found a few non-ice cream items to round out the list. Nearly everything here is a snack food, but that's okay since our taste buds deserve a little vacation, too.
One disclaimer about the newness of these items. You may have seen some of them before but they went away for a while and are now back on store shelves. Other items are brand new to Kroger, but your store may have seen an early roll-out so they've been available for several weeks now. Conversely, it's also possible that your Kroger or Kroger affiliate has yet to see some of these items. If you see something that intrigues you and your store doesn't seem to have it in stock just yet, you can ask the store manager when it'll be in. You can also check Kroger's website to see if the item is available for home delivery.
American icon ice cream pints
To celebrate the Semiquincentennial (try saying that three times fast), Kroger has introduced an All-American Collection consisting of three ice cream flavors meant to celebrate national pride. Two were inspired by classic desserts: the Banana Split Social is strawberry-banana ice cream with pineapple chunks and chocolate-flavored swirls, while Cherry Pie consists of cherry ice cream with pie crust pieces and cherry swirls. The third flavor, Seventh Inning Swirl, pays tribute to our national pastime (or at least its concession stands) with caramel popcorn-flavored ice cream, praline peanuts, and caramel swirls.
Purchase any of the All-American Collection ice cream pints at Kroger for $2.29.
Candy-coated fruit
Fruit Riot! is a product that sends a mixed message. Is candy-coated fruit supposed to be candy only healthier or fruit made more flavorful? However you want to interpret it, it sure tastes great, and Kroger is now offering it in three different varieties: Sour Grapes, Sour Mango, and Sour Pineapple Tropical Mix (the last one in collaboration with Sour Patch Kids). Each comes in an 8-ounce bag, which is supposedly enough for eight servings. (Yeah, right.)
Purchase the first two flavors of Fruit Riot! at Kroger for $6.99 or the Sour Pineapple Tropical Mix for $7.99.
Candy-flavored fizzy water
Candy seems to be the flavor of the month at Kroger, as the retailer is bringing back three different varieties of candy-inspired Sparkling Ice. The $12.99 Starburst Variety 12-pack includes bottles of Cherry, Fruit Punch, Strawberry, and Watermelon; while individual 17-ounce bottles of Life Savers-flavored Sparkling Ice in Pineapple, Strawberry, and Wild Cherry are selling for $1.50 apiece.
Purchase candy-inspired Sparkling Ice at Kroger starting at $1.50.
Coffee-flavored granola
Coffee is an indispensable part of many people's breakfast routine, but what if you could combine it with another breakfast favorite? Sure, you could pour it on your cereal in place of milk, but Private Selection Double Chocolate Espresso Granola Clusters makes for a much less dubious option. The product is made with real espresso (and real chocolate), but the caffeine content isn't listed on the packaging so it may not be enough to get you wired on its own. Still, these portable clusters will make a tasty accompaniment for the contents of your travel mug.
Purchase a 22-ounce bag of Private Selection Double Chocolate Espresso Granola Clusters at Kroger for $7.49.
Cherry dark chocolate ice cream bars
Chocolate-covered cherries are found in abundance at Christmastime, but cherries are actually a summertime fruit. Therefore, chocolate cherry makes perfect sense as a frozen treat flavor. Each box of the new Häagen-Dazs Cherry Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Bars contains three bars of cherry-ribboned cherry ice cream dipped in dark chocolate and impaled on wooden sticks for your outdoor eating pleasure.
Purchase Häagen-Dazs Cherry Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Bars at Kroger for $5.49.
Toasted coconut crunch ice cream bars
The connection between coconut and summertime is a no-brainer. Coconuts grow in tropical climates, but even temperate zones can experience near-tropical temps once spring nears its end. Häagen-Dazs Toasted Coconut Crunch Ice Cream Bars consist of coconut ice cream, toasted coconut, and cone bits dipped in milk chocolate. While they certainly make the perfect warm-weather treat, we won't mind a bit if they're still around in wintertime.
Purchase Häagen-Dazs Toasted Coconut Crunch Ice Cream Bars at Kroger for $5.49.
Extra colorful ice cream
Kroger's Tie Dye Burst has a name that evokes peace, love, and psychedelic t-shirts, and this ice cream's color scheme doesn't disappoint with a display of the three primary colors: red, yellow, and blue. It's a tri-flavor combo consisting of vanilla, cherry, and the Midwestern mystery known as blue moon all swirled together. It's similar in both appearance and flavor to the Midwest's Superman ice cream. If you just want a sampler it's available by the pint, but if you really like it you can upgrade to a 48-ounce tub.
Purchase Kroger Tie Dye Burst ice cream at Kroger starting at $2.29 for a pint or $2.99 for a tub.
Fourth of July frozen dessert
Kroger Red, White, and Blue Frozen Dairy Dessert is another ice cream(ish) treat with a patriotic color scheme. If the designation of "frozen dairy dessert" is throwing you off, don't worry; the ice cream aisle is full of this type of ice cream-adjacent sweet treat. This one may have been inspired by a different frozen dessert, since both the flavors and colors are reminiscent of the classic Cold War-era Bomb Pop – blue is blue raspberry, red is cherry, and white is lime.
Purchase Kroger Red, White, and Blue Frozen Dairy Dessert at Kroger for $2.99.
Grandpa candy popcorn
Werther's may be a candy brand associated with older folks, but that doesn't mean it can't learn a few new tricks. One of these innovations has turned it into a popcorn flavor, and Kroger is now carrying resealable 5.29-ounce pouches of Werther's Original Salted Caramel Popcorn. This sweet, salty snack is one that can appeal to people of all ages.
Purchase Werther's Original Salted Caramel Popcorn at Kroger for $3.99.
Honey-sweetened yogurt
Greek yogurt is hailed as a health food, but typically only if it's eaten plain. Since plain yogurt makes a pretty blah breakfast, though, we naturally gravitate toward the flavored kind. The Greek Gods has a line of Greek yogurt that's sweetened with honey, which is an ingredient that confers some health benefits of its own as well as making the sour dairy product taste better. This yogurt is sold in 5-ounce single-serve cups and is available in black cherry, blueberry, salted caramel, and vanilla varieties.
Purchase The Greek Gods honey-sweetened yogurt at Kroger for $1.59.
Ice cream for a special celebration
After a dinner of marry me chicken (or soup), what do you have for dessert? Well, if the answer is "yes," the best way to celebrate might be with a bowl of wedding cake ice cream. Move over birthday cake, Private Selection Wedding Cake Ice Cream is the far superior flavor. This ice cream comes in 48-ounce tubs and has sweet frosting flavored ice cream with chunks of white cake along with a mixed-berry swirl.
Purchase Private Selection Wedding Cake Ice Cream at Kroger for $5.99.
Nutella with a different nut
Would Nutella with any other nut still taste as sweet? Kroger shoppers now have a chance to find out since the gold standard of hazelnut cocoa spreads is branching out in a new direction. Nutella Peanut Spread with Cocoa is available in 13-ounce jars and tastes like a pureed Reese's Cup. Kroger customers can't seem to get enough of the stuff.
Purchase Nutella Peanut Spread with Cocoa at Kroger for $5.49.
Sandwich-flavored ice cream
The fluffernutter may be a once-popular sandwich that people don't really eat anymore, but it lives on in ice cream form with one of the latest additions to Kroger's frozen desserts lineup. Kroger's new Fluffernutter Ice Cream is available by the 48-ounce tub and consists of peanut butter and marshmallow-flavored ice cream swirled together. This item is listed as a limited-time offer, so enjoy it while it lasts.
Purchase Kroger Fluffernutter Ice Cream at Kroger for $2.99.