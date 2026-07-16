What's New At Walmart In July 2026: Top Grocery Finds To Grab Fast
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While Costco generally receives all the hype for offering customers deals on food, it doesn't have a monopoly on bargains. Walmart is a terrific one-stop shopping destination for all the food and beverage staples that go hand-in-hand with the summer season, typically at a competitive price compared to other chain grocery stores. But people who are fixated on products like the best grilling seasonings that are regularly stocked may be sleeping on the new items gracing Walmart's shelves in July 2026.
Between refreshing hydration options, barbecue essentials, flavorful on-the-go snacks, and convenient meal deals, Walmart is teeming with brand-new ways to milk a little more enjoyment out of summer. All the products mentioned below have at least a four-star rating, so folks can rest easy knowing others have vouched for the quality. And as usual, the price is right. Most of the items listed here are under $10, leaving you with more dough to spend on your favorite summer activities. The best part is that everyone can shop these new deals without ever leaving the comfort of their own home by purchasing online. Here's the skinny on new finds at Walmart.
Flavored hydration sticks
Drinking water is one way to quench your thirst in the July heat, but why not infuse your H2O with beneficial nutrients and enhanced flavor? Walmart's Propel Zero Sugar Kiwi Strawberry On the Go powder sticks offer a convenient boost of electrolytes to keep people hydrated during all that fun in the sun. Each 0.11-ounce stick also contains six essential vitamins, and the refreshing sugar-free flavor instantly transforms your beverage into a hydrating drink that isn't plain water.
Snag a box of Propel Zero Sugar Strawberry Kiwi On the Go Packets at Walmart for $4.58 (price may vary by location).
Protein smoothie pouches
Folks looking to get some protein in for a workout need look no further than Walmart's Gogo Protein Apple Cinnamon Fruit Smoothies for a quick infusion of 8 grams of plant protein in every pouch. Each box comes with four, and they don't require refrigeration, so you can take them wherever you might want an extra boost of protein. Best of all, the dairy-free smoothies are packed with real, flavorful apples and cinnamon.
Buy a box of Gogo Protein Apple Cinnamon Fruit Smoothie On the Go Pouches at Walmart for $6.97 (price may vary by location).
Crunchy veggie straw snacks
People who prioritize eating healthy snacks can get excited about Walmart's Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws. You don't have to worry about the 13-ounce bags of light, airy, straw-shaped crisps containing artificial flavors like red dye No. 3 and No. 40 because each piece is made with real ingredients such as avocado oil, sweet potato powder, and tomato powder. Seasoned with sea salt for optimal flavor, it's a snack you can feel good about eating.
Grab a bag of Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws at Walmart for $5.74 (price may vary by location).
Flavored noodle meals
When making dinner from scratch sounds as appealing as a root canal, Arih Soy Sauce Butter Modern Noodles are a fantastic way to produce a satisfying meal in minutes. Every pouch in the four-pack takes taste buds on a flavorful journey featuring bold Korean and Western fusion, and you won't break the bank, as each serving will only set you back about $2.20. Just boil the noodles for about five minutes, add the sauce and powder packets, and mix for a convenient, tasty dish.
The Arih Soy Sauce Butter Modern Noodles are available at Walmart for $8.77 (price may vary by location).
French sparkling water
If popular caffeinated sodas have lost their allure, give your palate something new to enjoy with Maison Perrier French Kiss Blackberry & Lemon Sparkling Water. Each can is infused with 6 grams of prebiotic fiber, made with actual fruit juice, and has a mild sweetness that hits the spot when you need a refreshing break from the daily grind. And at just over a buck a can, the price is on point.
Pick up the Maison Perrier French Kiss Flavored Sparkling Water 6-pack at Walmart for $7.26 (price may vary by location).
Frozen square burger patties
It's the height of grilling season, and Walmart is offering customers a bargain on one of the heroes of backyard cookouts with its Great Value 100% Pure Beef Square Burgers. The price for 12, ¼-pound patties comes out to just $4.79 per pound, which is a steal even compared to other options Walmart has for high-quality ground beef. As for the flavor, the 75% lean, 25% fat ratio guarantees each burger will be packed with umami once they're grilled to perfection.
Score some Great Value 100% Beef Square Burgers at Walmart for $14.38 (price may vary by location).
A different kind of Dew
Fans of cream soda are in for a treat as Walmart is now carrying Mountain Dew's latest brainchild, Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda. Unlike most cream sodas, MD's version features punchy citrus notes reminiscent of the flagship flavor blended with the rich creaminess. And just like the original, each can offers folks an invigorating jolt with 54 milligrams of caffeine that's perfect for eliminating those pesky midday yawns.
Snap up a 12-pack of Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda at Walmart for $6.34 (price may vary by location).
A snack pack that kids and adults can enjoy
Whether you want to send the kiddos off with something special in their lunch box or need a convenient bite to get through the day, the Sargento Mighty Bites Snack Kit from Walmart should do the trick. The 2.8-ounce box features buttery Ritz crackers, uncured salami, mild cheddar cheese squares, and chocolate-covered pretzels for a little something sweet. There are no artificial ingredients or added nitrates or nitrites, and each pack contains 14 grams of protein.
Purchase the Sargento Mighty Bites Snack Kit at Walmart for $2.72 (price may vary by location).
Festive Oreo cookies
Fourth of July may have come and gone, but there's still plenty of summer left to enjoy patriotic confections like Oreo's Firecracker Pops. Don't be fooled by the popsicle on the front of the package — these are sandwich cookies just like the original Oreo. However, the chocolate-flavored cookies are swapped for vanilla, and the filling consists of a layered blend of blue raspberry, lemon, and cherry creme. The resealable package makes them a fantastic option for outdoor excursions.
Get a package of Oreo Firecracker Pops at Walmart for $15.50 (price may vary by location).
Frozen smashed potatoes
Anyone in need of a suitable side dish to pair with a juicy seared steak should head to Walmart for Kinder's Cowboy Butter Frozen Smashed Potatoes. After less than 15 minutes in the air fryer (or a little longer in the oven), the potatoes get tossed in Kinder's Liquid Gold seasoning, which features a proprietary blend of herbs, spices, butter, and olive oil. With a crunchy outside and pillowy interior, these flavorful gems may be gone before they make it to the dinner table.
Buy Kinder's Cowboy Butter Frozen Smashed Potatoes at Walmart for $4.46 (price may vary by location).
Refresher variety pack
When it's too hot for coffee, Dunkin' Refreshers Zero Sugar Powder Drink Mix Singles from Walmart step in as a morning beverage. The variety pack of 30 powder sticks contains mango pineapple, strawberry dragonfruit lemonade, kiwi watermelon, and peach passion fruit lemonade to be mixed with water. Every stick is chock-full of B vitamins and an impressive 80 milligrams of caffeine, which you can enjoy without ever leaving your home.
Treat yourself to a Dunkin' Refreshers Drink Mix Variety Pack at Walmart for $8.47 (price may vary by location).