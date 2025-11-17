For A Juicier Steak, Never Do This While Searing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking a steak to blissful, juicy perfection can be a bit trickier than some people sometimes think. Using a trusty meat thermometer is one of the best ways to achieve the perfect temperature, but if it doesn't have that appetizing, crusty sear on the outside, it's all for naught. Some folks take to pressing the steak into direct contact with the heat source using a press or an extra pan to get an ideal sear, but as Jeffrey Williams, the executive chef at Willowsong, told The Takeout, that's a terrific way to ruin a potentially succulent hunk of meat.

Williams revealed that pressing down on a steak to get a quality sear is the best way to dry it out. "My honest opinion on this is do not press your steak," he said. "The reasoning behind this is pressing the steak does release the natural juices and fat that are in it."

Steak shrinks as it's cooked, and that shrinkage can occasionally cause the edges to curl upward, making it difficult to achieve a complete sear. Oftentimes, it's this very dilemma that inspires people to keep it pinned down. But Williams had a better solution that involves a bit of butchering. "If your issue is the steak curling, then my suggestion would be cut your thinner steaks that curl, into larger steaks," he said. "Instead of cutting lengthwise, cut the steak in half, then cut the same weight from the half, giving your steak more of a barrel cut."