The Common Cast-Iron Mistake That Ruins Perfect Steak Sears

You can absolutely cook a steak in the oven, but ideally, it gets some attention in a cast-iron skillet beforehand to impart the perfect sear. Coating the steak in cornstarch can help in that regard, but truth be told, the most significant factor is having just the right amount of heat. However, cast iron doesn't function quite like stainless steel or non-stick pans, and the point at which you add your oil can make or break that exceptional crust you want on the outside of your meat.

Lamar Moore, a Food Network celebrity chef and winner of the hit TV series "Vegas Chef Prizefight," explained why it's crucial to preheat a cast-iron pan before attempting to obtain an impeccable steak sear. "Cast iron takes longer to heat, but once hot, it holds heat very well," he said. "Preheating ensures the whole pan (not just the center) is evenly hot."

Yet, preheating a cast-iron skillet with oil already added is a mistake that will hinder your ability to attain an ideal sear. "When the pan is hot enough before adding oil, the oil bonds with the seasoning layer and creates a slick cooking surface," Moore said. "Too cold and the food sticks. Too hot, and the oil smokes and can burn."

You're looking for that perfect Goldilocks temperature right in the middle. "When done correctly, oiling your pan will help prevent any sticking from happening and maintain the shape and texture of your steak every time," Moore said. Figuring out when exactly the pan is hot enough might seem tricky, but Moore indicated it's not as complicated as it may sound.