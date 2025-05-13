Coat Steaks With This Pantry Ingredient For The Perfect Sear

The crusty surface of a well-seared steak comes from the Maillard reaction. For the uninitiated, the Maillard reaction happens when food is exposed to high heat. The proteins and sugars undergo chemical changes, altering both the color and the flavor compounds. It's what turns bland bread into crisp, delicious toast — and it's what makes crusty steak so irresistible, too.

Typically, the Maillard reaction happens between 280 and 330 degrees Fahrenheit. But before the reaction can occur, any surface moisture first needs to evaporate. Just as sweat cools your body through evaporation, moisture will cool the surface of a steak. But it's important to know that the meat is still cooking while the moisture burns off. If you're not careful, you could cook the steak through before it even starts to brown.

But while evaporation is the enemy of steak, it's also the key to a cornstarch crust. When water evaporates from corn starch, it changes the starch's structure. The starch turns into a clear gel, and once the water in the gel completely evaporates, you're left with a crispy crust.

Steak isn't the only thing that benefits from a cornstarch coating. Cornstarch is also the secret to keeping your fried chicken crispy. And tofu dredged in cornstarch, fried and seasoned with soy sauce, turned me into a tofu fan. Cornstarch can even tenderize meat. Velveting, a Chinese technique that involves marinating meat in cornstarch, uses the starch to break down proteins.