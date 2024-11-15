The Meat Prep Technique That Takes Stir-Fries To Another Level

Chinese takeout ticks off all the boxes after a long, hard day. No cooking, no cleaning up, and leftovers made for reheating in a variety of ways. Oh, and then there's meat that is so tender it's nearly impossible to replicate at home, no matter how many times you try. Or is it? Chinese restaurants use a technique known as velveting, and it's actually quite simple and easy to do at home. Plus, you likely have all the stir fry ingredients you need already in your pantry.

To velvet meat, whether it's beef, chicken, or pork, you'll use either cornstarch or baking soda. The baking soda method is the easier of the two, as you sprinkle it over your thinly sliced meat, toss it to make sure it's evenly applied, and then stick it in your fridge for about half an hour. The cornstarch method involves a few more pantry items, such as egg whites, sesame oil, salt, and any seasonings you want to add. Use these to create a mixture and marinate your sliced meat in it for about 30 minutes in the refrigerator. You'll always want to rinse the meat after velveting it, as the extra ingredients can cause your stir-fry sauce to go sideways.