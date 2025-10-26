The Tasty Fat Outback Steakhouse Uses To Cook Steak

Outback uses beef tallow for its Sydney 'Shrooms, Aussie Cheese Fries, and famous Bloomin' Onion. That goes for all of the chain's other deep-fried foods, too. This has led to some confusion: A few influencers, like brendaclips and zak_primalhealth, have claimed that the steaks are also cooked in tallow. However, Chef Efrem Cutler, who works as Vice President of Research & Development at Bloomin' Brands, Outback's parent company, set the record straight. Cutler told Tasting Table that Outback uses butter for all of its steaks.

Why? Because tallow doesn't add anything to the steak. The beef fat flavor is already there. Cutler explained that Outback looks for high-quality marbled steaks. Marbling refers to the veins of fat throughout the steak, so a well-marbled steak already has plenty of juicy, flavorful fat woven into the meat.

Butter, on the other hand, adds a nutty note, browning as it sizzles alongside the steak, which gives the meat a subtle depth and dimension. It's also a classic. Julia Child, along with generations of French chefs, loved to use the fat as a base for pan sauces.