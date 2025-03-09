Jamie Oliver's Secret For Cooking The Best Sirloin Steak

Improving our ability to cook steak is work that's never truly done, as we can always grow to become even better at the task. When it comes to sirloins — one of the four steaks you absolutely must marinate before cooking — there are a handful of practices that can make the cut as delicious as possible, and Jamie Oliver seemingly knows them all. The most notable of these tricks is undoubtedly Oliver's choice to cook the steak in its own fat, rather than using oil or butter.

Oliver, the British celebrity chef best known for his TV show "The Naked Chef" (and slightly less known for his Nintendo DS game titled "What's Cooking? with Jamie Oliver"), explained his strategy for cooking sirloin on his YouTube channel, where he called cooking sirloin in its own fat "a brilliant technique to making the perfect sirloin." More specifically, Oliver cuts the fat off the outside of the sirloin and slices it into small pieces, rendering it down in the pan before adding the sirloin and cooking it to completion.