Here's How Much A Steak Shrinks After It's Cooked

Something about steak for dinner always felt fancy growing up. The savory smell filling the house — mixing thyme, rosemary, and a hint of butter — was enough to make anyone's mouth water. But the once-massive steak my mom threw onto the skillet always seemed to shrink by the time it made it onto our plates. It was an anomaly. I mean, I signed up for a meal that embodied the saying "your eyes are bigger than your stomach," but instead, I got a smaller piece of meat than I expected. It wasn't my imagination, either; steaks actually tend to shrink by around 25% once cooked, and can even lose more like 30% of their weight. So why does this happen?

No matter what cooking method you choose — frying, grilling, or baking — steaks and all other meats will always shrink to some extent when cooked. This happens for a few reasons. Steak contains water, which begins to evaporate when it comes into contact with heat, and the fat within the meat also starts to render. The juices you see in the pan are a sign that the steak is shrinking, but also simply cooking. In addition, the meat's proteins contract and shorten when heated. This shrinkage and moisture loss becomes increasingly noticeable as the temperature rises.

It's pretty much unavoidable that once it's cooked, a steak will both look smaller and actually weigh less than in its raw form. Luckily, however, there are some things that can reduce the effect. These include choosing the right cut of steak to cook, as well as specific techniques you can use during the process.